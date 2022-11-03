WWE Crown Jewel 2022: 5 Potential finishes for Roman Reigns vs Logan Paul - Suprise debut, an unexpected betrayal 

Roman Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against newcomer Logan Paul this weekend at Crown Jewel.

Reigns has been able to fight off all challengers for his title over the past two years, and this is only Logan Paul's third match in WWE. Of course, the newcomer is the definitive underdog, but stranger things have happened in the wrestling world.

There have been several teases over recent weeks that make it clear that this match will not be straightforward and that there could be many elements in play.

#5. Roman Reigns defeats Logan Paul

While taking into consideration the fact that this is just Logan Paul's third WWE match, the reality of the situation is that this could easily be a squash match. Reigns has been on the main roster for a decade, he's much bigger, stronger, and has The Bloodline in his corner.

WWE could have allowed Logan Paul to make the trip to the Middle East to be defeated after a few seconds to launch Reigns into a new feud following the match if he's attacked or a new challenger steps up.

#4. Logan Paul becomes Undisputed WWE Universal Champion

Whilst highly unlikely, there is the chance of a fairytale in play here, and Logan Paul could defeat Roman Reigns with outside help to become the new World Champion.

The WWE Universe is already unhappy with the company putting the title on part-time stars, so it probably won't go over well if a man who has had just three WWE matches becomes the reigning Champion. That being said, we are now in the Triple H era, and The Game plays differently. The truth here is that there is nothing off the table and Logan Paul is the table.

#3. Jake Paul makes his debut at WWE Crown Jewel

Logan Paul isn't the only member of his family who has made a name for himself in combat sports. His brother Jake is a well-known boxer, and Triple H recently teased that he could make an appearance alongside Logan to neutralize The Bloodline.

Of course, this could go either way for Logan since his brother could decide to step in and help him win the title, accidentally cost him the Championship, or purposely ensure he doesn't win. The latter would then open up a storyline about him being jealous of his recent accomplishments.

#2. Jey Uso turns on Roman Reigns, which costs him the Championship at WWE Crown Jewel

The Bloodline will be in attendance at WWE Crown Jewel but Sami Zayn will not be traveling with his honorary family, which means that there will be no one to watch over Jey Uso. The storyline recently has been teasing that Jey Uso has some issues with Roman Reigns and he could choose The Middle East to finally make himself heard.

Of course, there is also the chance that Jey Uso could accidentally cost Reigns the match as well, which would only lead to further issues within The Bloodline after recent cracks have begun to show.

#1. Bray Wyatt attacks Roman Reigns leading to an Austin Theory cash-in at WWE Crown Jewel

As noted, the combustible elements could all come together on Saturday night to ensure that Roman Reigns doesn't leave WWE Crown Jewel with the World Championship.

If Reigns is able to win the match, there are rumors that Bray Wyatt will be his next challenger, so with the star making the trip to the Middle East, he could then make his presence known and leave Reigns prone to a cash-in from Austin Theory.

It's unknown if Theory has made the trip over to be part of WWE Crown Jewel, but if Wyatt can clean house and neutralize The Bloodline, then you can bet Austin Theory will be waiting in the wings.

