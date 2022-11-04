WWE Crown Jewel 2022: 5 potential finishes for The O.C. vs. The Judgment Day - Released WWE Superstar returns, new alliance is formed

The Judgment Day has dominated Monday Night RAW over the past few months, and finally, this weekend, they will meet their rivals at WWE Crown Jewel.

AJ Styles reunited with his original teammates Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson in the hopes that they would be able to stop the rise of the new stable and neutralize Rhea Ripley.

There are a number of ways that this one could play out, but here are just five potential finishes for the six-man tag team match.

#5. The Judgment Day win with Rhea Ripley's interference once again

The Judgment Day has dominated WWE for so long because Rhea Ripley has always been one step ahead of the competition. Much like Chyna was with DX back in her day, Ripley is the difference maker, and this weekend it's likely that she will do her job once again.

If The Club are unable to find a way to neutralize Ripley or at least a way to ensure that she cannot get involved in the match at WWE Crown Jewel, then it's likely that she will play a role in the outcome in Saudi Arabia.

#4. The O.C. find a way to pick up the win

The OC may be seen as the underdogs heading into WWE Crown Jewel, but that doesn't mean that there is no chance that they could win. Even with Ripley at ringside, there is more experience in The Club than there is in The Judgment Day, and the veterans could have a plan up their sleeves.

Ripley has been bothering them for long enough now that they have to at least think of a way to overcome the threat that she possesses, and that could be enough to pick up a huge win on Saturday night.

#3. Rhea Ripley inadvertently costs her team the match at WWE Crown Jewel

Rhea Ripley has confirmed that she is heading to The Middle East to support her Judgment Day brothers, which means that it's clear she will play a role in the match.

It seems too predictable for her to involve herself and attack one of The O.C. before helping her team pick up the win.

It would be interesting to see if The Club could use her interference to their advantage and find a way that she cost her team the win, like if the referee saw her and they were then disqualified.

#2. Luke Gallows turns on his brothers and joins The Judgment Day at WWE Crown Jewel

Luke Gallows and Rhea Ripley have been working closely over the past few weeks since the returning star has been targeted by The Nightmare.

Ripley has bodyslammed and low-blowed Gallows in recent weeks, which could be part of a storyline that may see Gallows taken under her spell as well.

Ripley was the one who recruited Dominik and could now add Gallows to The Judgment Day if she is able to convince him to turn on The Club at WWE Crown Jewel.

#1. Nia Jax returns and takes out Rhea Ripley

There are many women in WWE who could be in The O.C.'s corner in order to push them past Ripley. Beth Phoenix is the most obvious one after her actions at Extreme Rules, but if Edge and Beth are not ready to return, then there could be a backup plan.

Whilst Nia Jax has noted several times that she doesn't want to make her comeback, this could be different now that Triple H is in charge and many of her friends have returned to the company over the past few months.

Do you think Rhea Ripley will be the difference maker at WWE Crown Jewel? Have your say in the comments section below.

