WWE Crown Jewel 2022: 5 things that can happen at the event

WWE Crown Jewel is finally upon us, and we can't wait for it. Following an eventful episode of SmackDown, the excitement surrounding it is palpable. With multiple high-profile matchups and rivalries on offer, it could be one of the best events of the year.

WWE has always made its Saudi Arabian shows seem larger than life, and its approach for Saturday is the same. We could see some monumental results and shocking events take shape in Riyadh.

As such, we don our speculation hats and look at five possible things that can happen at WWE Crown Jewel.

#5 On our list of things that can happen at WWE Crown Jewel: The O.C. has a female member join their ranks

Could The O.C. welcome another member?

The O.C. will fight The Judgment Day in a six-man tag team match at WWE Crown Jewel. However, Rhea Ripley's presence will make the former team's task incredibly difficult. She has shown no problem mixing it up with male competitors. Ask Luke Gallows if you have any doubts.

That's where we feel AJ Styles and Co. will need a female superstar to neutralize Ripley. This person could appear at the show to ensure the match stays a six-person affair. It would also add another layer to the rivalry between the two factions.

#4 Logan Paul costs The Usos their tag team championship match

Logan Paul has had issues not just with Roman Reigns but the entire Bloodline. He has been keen on getting into their heads and manipulating them for weeks. The best way to hurt them would be to weaken them, which could happen if he makes them lose some of their gold.

Jimmy and Jey will become the longest-reigning tag team champions of all time if they hold on to their titles until November 14, 2022. Hence, Paul costing The Usos their tag team match against The Brawling Brutes would be a mad bit of booking.

As such, the YouTuber ruining the brothers' run would be epic and would make his clash with Roman Reigns even more enjoyable.

#3 Charlotte Flair returns and attacks Bianca Belair

A re-run of this feud would be epic.

Bianca Belair and Bayley are set to lock horns in a Last Woman Standing match at WWE Crown Jewel. We believe it will be the final chapter of the feud, with the RAW Women's Champion prevailing after a hellacious battle. She will need a new challenger following the match, and that's where Charlotte Flair comes in.

We have not seen flair since her defeat at WrestleMania Backlash earlier this year. She took time off to get married, but a return is set to take place at any moment now.

It could occur in Saudi Arabia with a post-match attack on The EST, igniting a top feud for the RAW Women's Championship.

#2 Brock Lesnar turns heel in Saudi Arabia

Until now, we don't know why Brock Lesnar attacked Bobby Lashley on RAW. However, that ignited a mega feud between the two men, and they will be duking it out at WWE Crown Jewel.

Lesnar seems like a tweener now, while Lashley is a babyface. The Beast could turn heel at WWE Crown Jewel with a violent showing and give us a match or two down the road with this dynamic in play. Anything from a low blow to a post-match beatdown could cement Lesnar's turn into a villain, a role he has always excelled at.

Cowboy Brock has been an absolute revelation, and a heel version of him cutting sharp promos will be a sight to behold.

#1 Roman Reigns loses to Logan Paul via disqualification

Roman Reigns has had a staggering win-loss record in 2022. He has won every match he wrestled this year (including tag team matches) except one. The anomaly was a title match against Seth Rollins earlier this year, which he lost via disqualification after snapping and attacking his Shield brother.

Logan Paul is known to be someone who loves to get into his opponents' heads. He could try to do the same with Reigns. A disqualification win against The Tribal Chief will not get him the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, but it will give him bragging rights for a lifetime.

Handing The Tribal Chief a loss in 2022 is like a win in itself. If The Maverick can manage to do it at WWE Crown Jewel, his WWE star will shine twice as bright.

