WWE Crown Jewel 2022: 6 botches you probably missed 

WWE Crown Jewel took over Saudi Arabia earlier tonight, and even though it was billed as one of the biggest pay-per-views of the year, there were several botches throughout the show.

Titles changed hands, alliances were formed, and seeds were planted for Survivor Series: WarGames, but the following list looks at just six of the botches from WWE Crown Jewel that may have been missed.

#6. Nikki Cross fell out of the ring

The Brass Ring @TheBrassRing1 For the exclusive use of Sportskeeda wrestling For the exclusive use of Sportskeeda wrestling https://t.co/vEm51wSNl1

Nikki Cross interfered in the Women's Tag Team Championship match and helped Damage CTRL recapture their Championships after losing them just five days ago. Cross attacked Alexa Bliss and quickly had to make her exit from the ring so that the referee didn't see.

This led to Cross trying to get out so quickly that she actually fell backward out of the ring and then had to adjust herself before leaving the arena. Damage CTRL lost the titles to Bliss and Asuka on RAW just five days ago.

#5. Bobby Lashley's shoulders were not down

Brock Lesnar defeated Bobby Lashley in their rematch following The All-Mighty's win back at The Royal Rumble earlier this year. Lesnar was able to counter Lashley's own weight after he locked in The Hurt Lock and held him down in the pin.

The issue here is the fact that Lashley's shoulders were not actually on the mat when the referee counted the pin, and even WWE's camera position didn't help since it was plain to see that they were up while the official was counting.

#4. Michael Cole calls Aja Smith by her real name

𝐋𝐮𝐤𝐚 𝐃𝐢𝐧𝐖𝐎𝐎𝐃𝐢𝐞 @THENEXTBlGTHlNG Yo, Michael Cole called referee Aja Smith by her real name - Daphanie LaShaunn #WWECrownJewel Yo, Michael Cole called referee Aja Smith by her real name - Daphanie LaShaunn #WWECrownJewel

Aja Smith made history tonight at Crown Jewel, and Michael Cole made an announcement about it as part of the show. The WWE Official refereed several matches on the show, and Cole noted that she was the first female of color to head over to the Middle East and officiate.

Jessika Carr had made the trip previously, becoming the first woman. As part of the announcement, Cole referred to Aja Smith by her real name, Daphanie LaShaunn. When the same announcement was made for Carr, the company used her character's name, so it's unclear why Cole decided to refer to Aja Smith by her real name when she's known to fans as something different.

#3. Finn Balor falls out of the ring at WWE Crown Jewel

The Brass Ring @TheBrassRing1 For the exclusive use of Sportskeeda wrestling only. For the exclusive use of Sportskeeda wrestling only. https://t.co/GW5o8GRQf9

The Judgment Day was able to pick up the win at WWE Crown Jewel, but the win didn't come without issues. Finn Balor was the man who secured the win for his team after the former Universal Champion fell out of the ring while trying to run interference.

Balor ran into the ring to take out Luke Gallows, slipped, tripped over Dominik, and then fell out of the ring on the other side. Gallows continued as though it had never happened since Balor was unable to reach him as he suffered a series of unfortunate events.

#2. Last Woman Standing match

The Brass Ring @TheBrassRing1 For the exclusive use of Sportskeeda wrestling! For the exclusive use of Sportskeeda wrestling! https://t.co/37lG1JQLqC

Bayley took on Bianca Belair in a Last Woman Standing match at WWE Crown Jewel, but the bout was full of slight botches. Bayley fell off the ramp while being pulled back into the ring by Bianca before the match took a unique turn.

Bayley locked Bianca in one of the stage crates and almost had the win until Bianca jumped out, but her braid didn't make it out in time, and the box also hit her on the head.

Later in the match, Bayley was thrown through a table from a golf cart, but it refused to break on impact, which made the move look much worse. This was the first match of its kind in the Middle East, and despite the botches, it was still a fantastic advert for the Women's Division.

#1. The ImPaulsive boys shouldn't have been in the ring

The Brass Ring @TheBrassRing1 For the exclusive use of Sportskeeda wrestling! For the exclusive use of Sportskeeda wrestling! https://t.co/HK5o77An1Q

Logan Paul had his own backup at WWE Crown Jewel when he took on Roman Reigns, which included his ImPaulsive crew. Mike Majlak and George Janko from Logan's crew were at ringside and were then dragged into the action by The Usos, but it was clear that they didn't know what was going on.

Neither man had been taught how to take a bump and couldn't even take a superkick, which made The Usos and their entire segment look terrible.

Did you spot any other botches at WWE Crown Jewel? Let us know in the comment section below...

Can Paul Heyman be trusted? We asked one of the original Bloodline members. Check it out here.

Poll : 0 votes