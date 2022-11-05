WWE Crown Jewel 2022: 6 Last-minute predictions - End of an era, former Champion returns, a new feud is set

WWE Crown Jewel takes over Saudi Arabia tomorrow afternoon and the superstars have already arrived in the country ahead of the show.

The company has already made quite the impression in the Middle East after presenting several shows since signing a controversial deal with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia back in 2018.

This weekend's show has been built up to be a standout event and if the following predictions all come true then it could be one of the best of the year.

#6. Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley break the ring in Saudi Arabia

WWE is trying to make a big deal out of the showdown between Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar even though the WWE Universe saw it happen back at The Royal Rumble. The brawl on RAW proved that these two men cannot be contained and at Crown Jewel, the company needs to prove this.

The match will likely end in a No Contest and the two men will brawl all over the arena after initially hitting a high-octane move and breaking the ring. Of course, WWE will then have to come and fix it, which will allow the men to continue the fight into the backstage area and then continue on RAW later in the week.

#5. Bray Wyatt attacks Braun Strowman and costs him his match against Omos

Bray Wyatt will be traveling to WWE Crown Jewel but as of writing, it is unclear why. Uncle Howdy's identity remains a mystery to the WWE Universe, but could it be revealed on Saturday evening?

If Wyatt attacks Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel and costs him his match against Omos, then it could be that he has been ordered to cut ties with his former friends by Uncle Howdy. It is also completely possible that The Monster of All Monsters is the man behind the mask.

#4. Rhea Ripley finally meets her match at WWE Crown Jewel

Rhea Ripley has been a thorn in the side of any enemy of The Judgment Day for several months now. At WWE Crown Jewel, she may finally meet her match. AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson have been looking for a way to neutralize The Nightmare for several weeks and it's believed that this will come into play on Saturday night.

Ripley has already confirmed that she will be making the trip to The Middle East but which woman will be there to stop her? Raquel Rodriguez, Beth Phoenix, and Nia Jax are all names that fans believe could step up to Ripley and help The OC pick up the win.

#3. The Brawling Brutes def. The Usos

The Usos are the reigning Unified WWE Tag Team Champions and take on The Brawling Brutes this weekend at WWE Crown Jewel in what could be an interesting encounter. Sami Zayn won't be part of the show in Saudi Arabia and without The Honorary Uce, The Bloodline could unravel and The Usos could lose their Championships.

The Brawling Brutes have pushed for a shot at the titles for several weeks and it could now be time for someone else to hold the Championships since The Usos haven't defended them anywhere near as much as they should.

#2. Damage CTRL cost Bayley the RAW Women's Championship

Damage CTRL lost the Women's Tag Team Championship this past week on RAW, in a match that the duo shouldn't have even been a part of. If they are unable to regain their Championships at WWE Crown Jewel when they face off with Alexa Bliss and Asuka then this could cause some internal issues.

Bayley faces Bianca Belair in a Last Woman Standing match and it's clear that Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai will be involved in the match, but what if they accidentally cost Bayley the title?

#1. Logan Paul becomes the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion

It is already being dubbed the "Saudi Screwjob" since it appears that Logan Paul could be walking out of WWE Crown Jewel with the biggest Championship in wrestling.

The YouTube Sensation was considered a bold choice when it came to Roman Reigns' opponent this weekend and it could be an even bolder decision for him to walk out as Champion. That being said, it will be interesting to see how this goes and if The Bloodline or Jake Paul play a major role in the overall outcome.

Who do you think is leaving WWE Crown Jewel as Champion? Have your say in the comments section below...

