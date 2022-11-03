WWE Crown Jewel 2022: Five surprises that could happen - Money in the Bank cash-in, stable Implodes, Bray Wyatt finds a new target 

WWE Crown Jewel takes over Saudi Arabia this Saturday, and while the card is already set, there is still plenty of room for swerves and surprises.

There are several stars traveling to the show who are not on the card, including Rhea Ripley and Bray Wyatt, both of whom could have a huge impact on the overall run of the event.

The following list looks at five surprises you can expect at WWE Crown Jewel on Saturday night.

Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley break the ring as part of their match at WWE Crown Jewel

Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley will collide in Saudi Arabia on Saturday night, and the two men are expected to set the scene for another epic collision down the road. Lashley and Lesnar have already shared the ring, back at the Royal Rumble 2022, where The All Mighty was able to walk out with the win.

The match at Crown Jewel is expected to be very different, and the two men could even go as far as delivering a high-octane move from the top rope that could cause the ring to break, which would get both men over.

Sasha Banks and Naomi make their return to WWE

Sasha Banks and Naomi haven't been seen on WWE TV since May 2022, when the two women walked out of a live episode of Monday Night RAW. Banks and Naomi were the Women's Tag Team Champions at the time and relinquished their title in the process.

Several Champions have since been crowned, and this weekend at WWE Crown Jewel, the titles will be on the line once again. Several fans have picked up on the fact that in the advertisement for the match, WWE added Sasha or Naomi's arm instead of Alexa Bliss', which they believe is a hint that the duo could return in the Middle East.

Damage CTRL inadvertently cost Bayley the RAW Women's Championship

It could be argued that Bayley was the reason why Damage CTRL lost the Women's Tag Team Championship this past week on RAW. The duo will have the chance to become Champions once again this weekend at WWE Crown Jewel, and so will Bayley.

Bayley battles Bianca Belair in a Last Woman Standing match, and Damage CTRL could be the difference makers if they inadvertently cost Bayley the Championship and ensure that all three members leave Saudi Arabia empty-handed.

Rhea Ripley finally meets her match

Rhea Ripley will make the trip to Saudi Arabia alongside The Judgment Day and will once again be one of the deciding factors in their match. The OC are yet to find a way to neutralize Ripley to allow them to overcome the other threats in her group, but this weekend could be different.

The OC could finally find a woman who could step up to The Nightmare and help them finally secure the win. While there are several rumors regarding this person's identity, Beth Phoenix could be the best one for the job.

Bray Wyatt attacks Roman Reigns

The WWE Universe is focused on the main event of WWE Crown Jewel this weekend, where Logan Paul will take on Roman Reigns. While it's unlikely that Paul will walk out with the Championships, he could have some help to overcome Reigns, or at least there could be some interference in the match if Bray Wyatt chooses The Tribal Chief as his first victim.

Bray Wyatt could not only take out Reigns but both men in the match, which would then open the door for Austin Theory to cash in his MITB contract.

While it isn’t yet known if Mr Money in the Bank has made the trip to Saudi Arabia, it’s hard to imagine WWE will miss the chance to tease a cash in, or even follow through.

There have been several rumors in recent weeks that believe that Wyatt could be feuding with Reigns heading into 2023 and where better to kick off this feud than in the Middle East?

Do you think WWE will pull off many surprises at WWE Crown Jewel? Have your say in the comments section below...

