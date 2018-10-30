WWE Crown Jewel: 3 reasons why The Miz should win the World Cup

The Miz is one of the favourites to win the World Cup

This Friday, the WWE will host their first ever World Cup tournament at the Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia.

The tournament features eight of the WWE's top superstars and will be contested in a traditional tournament knock-out format over the course of seven matches.

While, as of yet, there is nothing on the line in the tournament, the winning superstar is likely going to receive some sort of push in the coming weeks.

Current Intercontinental and Tag-Team Champion, Seth Rollins, is the favourite to win the tournament but former WWE Champion The Miz, is not far behind him.

While Rollins winning would no doubt provide the show with a feel-good moment, having The Miz win the tournament would make a lot more sense.

The former WWE Champion has been one of the company's top stars over the last few years, and it's about time the WWE provided him with a significant victory in acknowledgment of that.

Let's take a look at three reasons why The Miz should win the first ever WWE World Cup tournament this Friday.

#3 He deserves it

The Miz has been instrumental in making SmackDown the WWE's must-see show

The simplest reason why The Miz should walk away victorious on Friday night is that he deserves it more than any of the other competitors.

The former WWE Champion has been one of the key components in SmackDown's renaissance over the last two years and he has been given very little in the way of rewards for that.

The victory at Crown Jewel would be a great gesture from the WWE, and an acknowledgment of all of the hard work The Miz has put into helping make SmackDown the WWE's best weekly show.

