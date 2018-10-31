WWE Crown Jewel: 5 last-minute predictions

Crown Jewel could be shocking!

Well, to say it's been mired in controversy would be a monumental understatement, but WWE confirmed last week that WWE Crown Jewel WILL go ahead as planned in Saudi Arabia on Friday 2nd November - and if you look at this card purely from a wrestling perspective, the card is pretty incredible.

Firstly, Shawn Michaels will return to the ring at Crown Jewel as his comeback match sees HBK team with Triple H to face off against Undertaker and Kane in the ultimate nostalgia trip.

After Roman Reigns' heartbreaking announcement on RAW two weeks ago that saw The Big Dog emotionally relinquish the WWE Universal Championship and step away from WWE, the stakes were upped for Crown Jewel as a new Universal Champion will definitely be crowned! Braun Strowman takes on Brock Lesnar in a match that promises to be as brutal as it is exciting.

Looking at the blue brand's main championship, the planned match between AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan was dropped from the event and Bryan has now been replaced by Samoa Joe. After the pair's incredible rivalry earlier this year, we can expect a classic encounter.

And of course, there's also a World Cup tournament to look forward to when eight WWE Superstars compete in a tournament to crown the first ever WWE World Cup winner in Saudi Arabia!

This one will be huge and, in this article, we're taking a look at five last-minute predictions for the show.

#5 Hulkamania runs wild!

Hulkster is back!

So, WWE may have slightly given the game away with this one, but one very likely prediction is that the Hulkster returns!

Hogan last appeared on WWE television in July 2015 before being released by WWE after a recording emerged of WWE's one-time landmark star using racially insensitive language.

Hulk Hogan was fired immediately, having hosted WrestleMania the year before in New Orleans. Hogan was also removed from the WWE Hall Of Fame but has since been reinstated with WWE reporting that Hogan has been trying to make amends.

Last week, though, WWE promoted an event Hulk Hogan was selling tickets for, and the Hulkster is now even being quietly advertised for Crown Jewel on WWE. While there's no announcement yet, though, this remains a prediction.

What will Hulk do?! Well, if Elias hadn't seemingly turned face, an interruption from Hogan would have got a great pop - but I now think we may see Hulk attack Baron Corbin and potentially angle himself to be the new RAW General Manager!

