WWE Crown Jewel: Braun Strowman vs. Brock Lesnar, Universal Championship: Winner, Video Highlights and Analysis

Simon Cotton
ANALYST
News
29   //    03 Nov 2018, 00:20 IST

The Beast Incarnate vs. The Monster Among Men
The Beast Incarnate vs. The Monster Among Men

WWE Crown Jewel gave fans in Saudi Arabia the chance to see Braun Strowman and Brock Lesnar renew their rivalry in their effort to become the new Universal Champion. It's almost fitting that two of Roman Reigns biggest rivals would be the men to fight for the Universal Championship after The Big Dog relinquished the title last month.

Strowman has had multiple opportunities to win the Universal Championship and his failed Money in the Bank cash-in caused many to believe that he wouldn't win the title anytime soon.

In their previous encounters, Lesnar has always got the best of Strowman and tonight was no different with The Beast Incarnate bested Strowman in about 3 minutes and 15 seconds.

Acting Raw General Manager Baron Corbin came down to the ring to discuss the Universal Championship match that was about to take place before Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman made their way to the ring.

Strowman made his way to the ring but didn't receive much of a reaction from the crowd until he shouted his chant on the entrance ramp.

Before the match began, Corbin struck Strowman in the back of the head Universal Championship and called for the bell.

Lesnar took advantage of Strowman's injuries by hoisting him up and landing three F-5s, but Strowman kicked out of every attempt.

After Strowman got to his feet, Lesnar picked up Strowman for a fourth F-5, but dumped him outside the ring to win the title via count-out, but Strowman climbed back into the ring just in time.

Lesnar tried to land another F-5, but Strowman got away and fell into the corner. Lesnar charged at him but got hit with a big boot from the Monster Among Men.

Just when it seemed like Strowman was going to mount his comeback, Lesnar picked him up and hit a fifth F-5 to win the Universal Championship for a second time.

With his victory tonight, Lesnar becomes the only man in WWE history to win the Universal Championship twice - three months after his record-setting reign ended.

Result: Brock Lesnar defeats Braun Strowman to become the new Universal Champion

