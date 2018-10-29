WWE Crown Jewel: Brock Lesnar vs Braun Strowman: Who Should Win vs Who Will Win

Paul Benson FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 495 // 29 Oct 2018, 17:47 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

WWE will crown a new Universal Champion at Crown Jewel

On October 22, 2018, Roman Reigns, in an emotional opening to Monday Night Raw, vacated the Universal Championship when he explained to the WWE Universe that he is suffering from a recurrence of Leukemia which he revealed he had first battled and won 11 years ago.

It was an immensely difficult moment for Reigns whose health now will rightly take priority in his life. WWE are fully supportive of their star but the fact is that their future booking plans will now have to be dramatically altered

As a result of his diagnosis, Reigns held up the Universal Championship which meant the triple threat main event at Crown Jewel was changed to a singles match between the other two participants, Braun Strowman and former Champion, Brock Lesnar.

This is an intriguing battle. WWE's booking plans had Reigns as Champion for some considerable time. He was expected to retain the title at Crown Jewel and well into the future. A title reign at this juncture for Strowman or Lesnar was simply not in the cards.

Brock Lesnar: Could a second Universal Championship reign be in his future?

However, both men would undoubtedly make for strong Universal Champions. Lesnar only dropped the belt back in August, having held it for a record breaking 504 days.

For his part, Strowman has been in or around the title picture for over 12 months and is one of the most over stars on the entire WWE roster. Fans have been willing him to break the glass ceiling and become Champion for a long time now.

But which man will be crowned Champion at Crown Jewel? Who should win and who will win? Will the person who should win actually walk out of Riyadh as the new Universal Champion? SK analyses what should and what will likely happen.

1 / 3 NEXT