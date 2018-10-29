WWE Crown Jewel: D-Generation X vs The Brothers of Destruction: Who Should Win vs Who Will Win

Paul Benson FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 329 // 29 Oct 2018, 14:46 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Triple H and Shawn Michaels will clash with The Undertaker and Kane at Crown Jewel

On March 28, 2010, Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker clashed in the main event of WrestleMania XXVI. The Undertaker's then-unbeaten WrestleMania undefeated streak and Shawn Michael's career were at stake in the match up.

In a stunning encounter, full of emotion, Undertaker finally vanquished Michaels and with that ended the "Showstopper's" career.

For eight full years, Michaels stayed retired. His most notable WWE appearance since that moment came when he acted as the special guest referee for The Undertaker's match with his buddy, Triple H at WrestleMania XXVIII. The Undertaker won that one too to further prove his superiority over the one time D-Generation X members.

By his own admission, the man monikered as "Mr WrestleMania" refused all offers to return to the ring, staying true to his vow to the "Phenom" that his WrestleMania XXVI bout would prove to be his last ever match.

However, signs that Michaels' solemn vow may be broken were first seen on the September 3, 2018, edition of Monday Night Raw wherein "The Heartbreak Kid" predicted that Triple H would defeat Undertaker at the "Super Show-Down" pay per view. Undertaker shocked the world when he appeared to take issue with that thought and called Michaels a coward for staying retired.

Michaels stated he had remained retired out of respect and openly questioned whether that had been the right move.

Michaels assisted Triple H in defeating Undertaker at "Super-Show Down" and he and "The Game" were subsequently taken out by both Undertaker and his brother Kane, setting up the huge tag team match at Crown Jewel wherein Michaels will finally come out of retirement.

But who will win the huge match-up? And who should win it? There are multiple storyline possibilities coming out of this encounter but which result is best for business?

1 / 3 NEXT