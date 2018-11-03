WWE Crown Jewel: DX vs. The Brothers of Destruction: Winners, Video Highlights and Analysis

Two of the biggest teams in The Attitude Era collided at WWE Crown Jewel

D-Generation X and The Brothers of Destruction are two iconic teams from the Attitude Era that never faced each until WWE Crown Jewel.

Kane and The Undertaker competed in their first tag team match since the 2015 Survivor Series pay-per-view. Meanwhile, Shawn Michaels made his long-awaited return to the squared circle for the first time since WrestleMania 26, where he was retired by one of his greatest rivals.

D-Generation made their way to the ring first, followed by Kane and The Undertaker who had separate entrances.

Triple H and Kane started the match and was dominated by Kane, but The Game eventually got his corner and got Michaels back in the ring for the first time in eight years

.Kane grabbed Michaels for a Tombstone Piledriver but Michaels slipped out and attempted Sweet Chin Music before tagging in The Undertaker.

The Deadman and The Heartbreak Kid stared each other down hitting each other with their signature taunts before exchanging blows.

HBK was eventually knocked out with a big boot by The Undertaker and was set up for Old School, but Triple H got involved and all four men began to brawl in the ring.

The Brothers of Destruction eventually regained control and threw DX outside the ring, but all four men continued to brawl outside the ring with The Undertaker focusing on HBK.

Kane would get tagged in but eventually, Michaels would regain control and hit some of his signature moves including a kip-up and top rope elbow drop.

Michaels tried to hit Kane with Sweet Chin Music but was caught with a chokeslam, before The Undertaker was tagged back in.

Taker would then hit his signature offence and knocked Triple H down with a punch to the jaw, only for HBK to hit Sweet Chin Music to knock Taker out...temporarily.

The Deadman would throw HBK to the outside, clear an announce desk and attempt a Last Ride through the announcement table, before Triple H made the save.

Kane would retaliate by grabbing Triple H and driving him through the announce table with a big chokeslam.

Michaels would face an onslaught of attacks from The Undertaker and Kane but turned the tides with a moonsault to the outside before tagging in Triple H.

The Brothers of Destruction picked up DX for a dual tombstone spot, but HBK raked Kane's eyes before Shawn hit the Sweet Chin Music on The Undertaker as well as Kane and Triple H landed a pedigree to Kane for the victory.

Result: D-Generation X defeats The Brothers of Destruction