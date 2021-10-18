WWE Crown Jewel 2021: 5 Finishes to Goldberg vs. Bobby Lashley (No Holds Barred Match)

Many hard-hitting matches are booked for WWE Crown Jewel this Thursday. However, the match between Bobby Lashley and Goldberg could turn out to be the most physical contest in Saudi Arabia.

Both men have feuded for months. At SummerSlam, Lashley defeated Goldberg thanks to a referee stoppage. However, when The Almighty knocked out Goldberg’s son after the match.

The WWE Hall of Famer now wants to "end" Lashley at Crown Jewel. They will compete in a No Holds Barred match at the upcoming event.

Will Bobby Lashley shelve Goldberg for good at SummerSlam? Or will the veteran take down another active superstar to prove that he is still one of the most dangerous men in WWE?

Take a look at the five possible finishes fans could see in the match between Goldberg and Bobby Lashley at Crown Jewel.

#5. False finish protects Goldberg and Bobby Lashley at WWE Crown Jewel

At SummerSlam 2021, Bobby Lashley and Goldberg were set to put on a showdown for the WWE Championship. However, MVP's cane strike on Goldberg's leg ended the night on a sour note.

The Hall of Famer will be looking to do much more damage to Lashley at Crown Jewel. The No Holds Barred stipulation will provide both men with a chance to do whatever it takes to pick up a win.

Even if the chances of getting disqualified are next to none, WWE could pull off a swerve on Thursday. The match could see both men take it to the extreme before being unable to compete any longer.

A Spear through the barricade from either man or a superplex off the top rope could end the match with another referee stoppage. WWE could look to protect both men at Crown Jewel again while showing that they are equals.

The finish will help protect Lashley’s value while leaving the door open to another match at WrestleMania next year.

