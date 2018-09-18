WWE Crown Jewel: Predicting the entrants for the first ever WWE World Cup

Crown Jewel will host the first WWE World Cup

Yesterday, the WWE announced that at Crown Jewel, their second event this year to be held in Saudi Arabia, they will host their first ever World Cup tournament.

Details about the tournament are virtually non-existent at the moment, but it would seem that the matches will dominate a lot of the night's proceedings.

The WWE has a wide array of international stars at their disposal, and there is also every chance that they will pull in some old faces for the event as well.

Presuming that each country will be given one candidate and that eight countries will compete in the event, let's have a go at predicting all of the entrants for the tournament, and look at what countries are likely to be represented.

#8: Saudi Arabia: Mansoour

Mansoour made a good first impression at The Greatest Royal Rumble

At the WWE's previous event in Saudi Arabia, The Greatest Royal Rumble, the company had several Saudi wrestlers take part in a segment with Ariya Daivari.

The company clearly wanted to push the fact that they were giving Saudi performers a chance in the WWE, and they will probably want to take that one step further and have one of them compete at Crown Jewel.

Having a local Saudi performer wrestler also gives the home crowd someone to rally behind in the tournament, and Mansoour proved to be one of the most popular acts in Jeddah.

While Mansoour is not likely to get very far in the tournament, this will still prove to be a nice gesture from the WWE, and will likely be met with a lot of gratitude from the crowd in attendance.

