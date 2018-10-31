WWE Crown Jewel: Predicting the finish to every match

Liam Hoofe FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.77K // 31 Oct 2018, 16:08 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Crown Jewel is set to be one of the most controversial shows in WWE history

In terms of negative PR, WWE Crown Jewel may just be the most controversial event in the history of the WWE.

Recent events in Saudi Arabia have seen the show clouded by controversy, with fans booing any mention of the event in recent weeks.

In classic WWE fashion, though, the show must go own, and despite several major superstars no longer taking part in the show, Crown Jewel will still be broadcast live from Saudi Arabia this Friday afternoon.

The card features four matches and the World Cup tournament, which will be comprised of seven matches which will take place throughout the night, bringing the total number of matches for the event up to 11.

From a wrestling standpoint, the card has plenty of potential, especially when it comes to the World Cup tournament, with several dream-matches potentially on the card as the night progresses.

With that in mind, let's take a look at the advertised matches for WWE Crown Jewel and predict how each one of them will finish.

The Big Show helps The Bar retain

The Bar won the tag-titles at SmackDown 1000

The New Day Vs The Bar could be one of the most fun matches of the night on Friday but then again, it could also be given very little time due to the World Cup dominating the majority of the night.

The two teams are among the most consistent performers in the company, and even if they are given a very short time, they should still be able to produce something entertaining.

The feud between these two teams hasn't quite captured the imagination in a way that fans would have hoped, and the introduction of The Big Show to proceedings has not exactly helped.

Expect Show to get himself involved in the match once again on Saturday, distracting The New Day and allowing The Bar to retain their gold.

1 / 5 NEXT