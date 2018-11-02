WWE Crown Jewel: Predicting the match order

Sanjay Pradeep FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 386 // 02 Nov 2018, 11:30 IST

Amidst all the controversies, WWE is adamant on honoring their contract with the Saudi Arabian government as Superstars from both RAW and SmackDown will travel to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia this Friday for WWE Crown Jewel.

Currently, there are 11 matches scheduled for the event, all on the main show. Eight of the eleven clashes are confirmed for the event with both the world titles and SmackDown Live tag team titles up for grabs.

Brock Lesnar will take on Braun Strowman for the Universal Title, which has been vacated by Roman Reigns due to his unfortunate medical condition. The WWE champion AJ Styles will take on Samoa Joe one more time as Daniel Bryan refused to travel to the country. The Bar will defend their newly won SmackDown Tag Team Championship against the New day. The Brothers of Destructions will have their grudge match against D-Generation X.

Moreover, eight men will compete among themselves to prove who is the "best in the world" and win the World Cup. The Dominator Bobby Lashley replaced John Cena to join the former world champions such as Randy Orton, Seth Rollins, Rey Mysterio, The Miz, Jeff Hardy, Kurt Angle, and Dolph Ziggler in the tournament.

In this list, we will be predicting the match order for the night. So without further adieu, let's start.

Match no. 1: Randy Orton vs Rey Mysterio

Two old-time rivals Orton and Mysterio may open the show.

Since the World Cup participants may need to have potentially three matches within a 4-hour frame, it is safe to predict that their preliminary matches would be done with to kick off the show. Randy Orton and Rey Mysterio are two of the most popular stars in Saudi Arabia, evident from their Greatest Royal Rumble 2018 appearance earlier this year. Hence to give the show an electric start, the professional wrestling stalwarts will open the show.

