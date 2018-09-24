WWE Crown Jewel: Predicting the rest of the card

This card looks promising already.

This past week, WWE has announced their second stadium show in Saudi Arabia this year. From the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, WWE Crown Jewel will take place on Friday, 2nd November. The main event and overall concept of the show have already been announced.

After the cheap and uninspiring finish at Hell In A Cell, Roman Reigns will defend his Universal Championship against Braun Strowman and Brock Lesnar in a triple threat match. This is sure to be explosive. These three have faced each other in every possible way, except for a triple threat between all of them.

The excitement doesn't end there. WWE has also announced that Crown Jewel will feature the first-ever WWE World Cup. This is a very interesting prospect and hopefully, they execute it in the right way. Presumably, we will get a whole bunch of tournament matches on this show along with the main event Universal title match.

However, we will still get more matches on this potentially intriguing card. We can be sure that WWE will pull out all the stops to make this show an extremely memorable one, they will be receiving the money to do just that.

Just like the scale, magnitude and star power of the Greatest Royal Rumble event, Crown Jewel will be loaded and jam-packed with superstars from the past and the present. No further matches have been confirmed yet, but there are quite a few possibilities.

If you count a probable five to six tournament matches along with the main event, WWE can still book a handful of matches on the show. Matches that could potentially live long in the memories of those witnessing it. Here are five matches that will likely be added to WWE Crown Jewel.

#5 Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose vs Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre (RAW Tag Team Championship)

These four stole the show at Hell In A Cell.

The program between The Shield and the heels of Raw, particularly Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre, is not ending anytime soon. We are going to see a six-man tag team match at Super Showdown in Australia, having already seen a Hell in a Cell Universal title match and a blinder of a Raw Tag Team Championship match.

At Hell In A Cell, Ziggler and McIntyre beat Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose by the skin of their teeth to retain their tag team titles. It was one hell of a match, probably the best on the entire show. These four men have done an amazing job in turning the entire legitimacy of the Raw tag team division around in an instant.

These two tandems are undoubtedly capable of putting together another classic tag team match, this time in Saudi Arabia. Rollins and Ambrose could potentially capture the titles from the heels at some point in the coming month, perhaps at Super Showdown. If not, this could be the Shield brothers’ rematch.

Anyway, to be honest, any flaws and loopholes in the storytelling in this feud would be forgiven after a tag title match between these two teams. WWE is dedicating some huge matches to the Saudi shows, the fans there really are spoilt. When it comes to the Raw Tag Team Championship, it does not get bigger than Ziggler and McIntyre vs Rollins and Ambrose.

