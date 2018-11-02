×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

WWE Crown Jewel Preview: 2nd November 2018

Rohit Nath
FEATURED WRITER
Preview
3.34K   //    02 Nov 2018, 17:08 IST

The WWE World Cup to determine who's the best in the world!
The WWE World Cup to determine who's the best in the world!

Crown Jewel has been a rather interesting affair. The build-up to the show itself has been fine but has been smeared with controversy from the outside. However, WWE has decided to go ahead with the show, and whatever you think of it, make no mistake - the show is going to be a memorable one!

The biggest tragedy in the build-up has been the fact that Universal Champion Roman Reigns was forced to relinquish his championship after revealing that he's battling Leukaemia again. Once more, our wishes go out to The Big Dog, who'll always be known as the lineal Universal Champion until he comes back.

Until then, it's going to be an epic rematch between The Monster Among Men Braun Strowman and The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar to determine the new Universal Champion.

WWE has been advertising the World Cup for a while and though it's filled with only Americans, there's no denying that there are some really interesting match-ups, including Kurt Angle's first-ever WWE singles match in 12 years.

Without beating around the bush, let's get to the matches and preview what to look forward to tonight in Crown Jewel!

KICK-OFF SHOW: Shinsuke Nakamura vs Rusev - United States Championship match

Will it be Nakamerica in Riyadh?
Will it be
Nakamerica
in Riyadh?

The truth is that Shinsuke Nakamura's United States Championship run hasn't had much substance to it. It seemed like the title took a backseat on SmackDown Live. However, in a last-minute matchmaking decision, it was announced that Nakamura would be defending his US title against Rusev.

Rusev, fresh off a rivalry with Aiden English will look to become a 3-time US champion. But will The King Of Strong Style prevail? He faces a big threat in Rusev at Riyadh. Will it be a Rusev Day in Saudi?

1 / 6 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Crown Jewel 2018 Brock Lesnar The Undertaker
Rohit Nath
FEATURED WRITER
Rohit is an avid wrestling fan and aspiring Sports Psychologist.
WWE Crown Jewel: 5 last-minute predictions
RELATED STORY
5 things that can happen at Crown Jewel
RELATED STORY
5 Things WWE Should Do At Crown Jewel
RELATED STORY
3 Controversial things that may happen at WWE Crown Jewel...
RELATED STORY
3 Possible Endings for the Universal Championship match...
RELATED STORY
3 possible outcomes of Crown Jewel WWE spoiled this week...
RELATED STORY
WWE Crown Jewel 2018: Matches Start time, Live streaming...
RELATED STORY
3 bookings WWE should make at Crown Jewel
RELATED STORY
4 Things Possible at WWE Crown Jewel 2018
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumour Mill: New Venue Chosen For WWE Crown Jewel?
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us