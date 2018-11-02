WWE Crown Jewel Preview: 2nd November 2018

The WWE World Cup to determine who's the best in the world!

Crown Jewel has been a rather interesting affair. The build-up to the show itself has been fine but has been smeared with controversy from the outside. However, WWE has decided to go ahead with the show, and whatever you think of it, make no mistake - the show is going to be a memorable one!

The biggest tragedy in the build-up has been the fact that Universal Champion Roman Reigns was forced to relinquish his championship after revealing that he's battling Leukaemia again. Once more, our wishes go out to The Big Dog, who'll always be known as the lineal Universal Champion until he comes back.

Until then, it's going to be an epic rematch between The Monster Among Men Braun Strowman and The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar to determine the new Universal Champion.

WWE has been advertising the World Cup for a while and though it's filled with only Americans, there's no denying that there are some really interesting match-ups, including Kurt Angle's first-ever WWE singles match in 12 years.

Without beating around the bush, let's get to the matches and preview what to look forward to tonight in Crown Jewel!

KICK-OFF SHOW: Shinsuke Nakamura vs Rusev - United States Championship match

Will it be Nakamerica in Riyadh?

The truth is that Shinsuke Nakamura's United States Championship run hasn't had much substance to it. It seemed like the title took a backseat on SmackDown Live. However, in a last-minute matchmaking decision, it was announced that Nakamura would be defending his US title against Rusev.

Rusev, fresh off a rivalry with Aiden English will look to become a 3-time US champion. But will The King Of Strong Style prevail? He faces a big threat in Rusev at Riyadh. Will it be a Rusev Day in Saudi?

