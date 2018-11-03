×
WWE Crown Jewel: Ranking all of the matches 

Liam Hoofe
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
5.55K   //    03 Nov 2018, 08:11 IST

Crown Jewel is finally over
Crown Jewel is finally over

WWE Crown Jewel will go down in history as one of the most controversial and bizarre events in the company's history.

Heading into the show, the WWE found themselves swimming in a sea of controversy and fans were hoping that the event could at least be salvaged by being a half-decent show. Needless to say, it wasn't.

The show featured some of the most baffling booking decisions in recent memory and will likely live long in fans' memories as one of the lesser liked PPV events in recent history.

Without delving too much into the show in the introduction, let's take a look at all of the matches from the night and rank them from worst to best.

11: Shane McMahon Vs Dolph Ziggler


No, your eyes are not deceiving you
No, your eyes are not deceiving you

Seriously, words fail me. Do you remember how excited we all got when Shane McMahon made his return to the WWE in 2016? If only we had known what we were in for.

This decision made a total farce of an already ridiculed World Cup tournament and made Dolph Ziggler, who had put in some solid performances over the night until this point, also look like a fool.

Is this going to play into a bigger storyline at Survivor Series? Probably, but frankly, who cares?


Liam Hoofe
ANALYST
Full time traveller and teacher. Loves talking all things wrestling including NJPW, ROH and WWE. Also a contributor to, DailyDDT and Flickering Myth. You can contact me on Twitter- @liamhoofe
