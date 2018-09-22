Ranking Each Superstar's Chance to win the Universal Title at WWE Crown Jewel

The main event of WWE Crown Jewel

On the 8/17 edition of Monday Night RAW, General Manager Baron Corbin made a huge announcement.

WWE Pay-Per-View Crown Jewel has got its main event. After Brock Lesnar's interference at Hell in a Cell, Roman Reigns will defend his Universal Championship against Braun Strowman and Brock Lesnar in a triple threat match.

There's a lot of routes WWE could go in this massive match, but one thing is certain: one of these 3 superstars will be walking out the champ. In this article, I'm giving reasons for why each superstar should win the Universal Championship. Let's go!

#3 Brock Lesnar

The Beast

Brock Lesnar made a return at Hell in a Cell and actually had a reason behind it: he never got his Universal Title rematch. At Crown Jewel, he has a shot to be the first superstar to win the Universal Champion 2 times. WWE might want to give him one last run before he's gone for good.

Let's get one thing straight: The Beast sells tickets. He is a huge attraction and when his music hits, the crowd will pop. The downside to this is that Brock will be a part-timer. We all know he's looking ahead to his return to UFC. So it wouldn't be the smartest decision to try this part-time champion thing again.

Heading into Saudi Arabia, Brock Lesnar is the least likely to walk out as the champion.

