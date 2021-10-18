WWE Crown Jewel 2021: 5 reasons Sasha Banks should become SmackDown Women's Champion 

WWE is making their first trip to the Middle East this week after more than a year of being grounded due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Crown Jewel is set to take place on Thursday live from Mohammed Abdu Arena on the Boulevard in Saudi Arabia and boasts some interesting matchups. Several WWE titles will be on the line, including the SmackDown Women's Championship, defended by Becky Lynch.

Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks step up to the challenge of The Man for the first time in the Middle East and either of these three women could come out on top.

Sasha Banks is the most likely victor and here are five reasons why The Boss should reign supreme in Saudi Arabia.

#5. The Boss deserves to be the woman to lead WWE SmackDown

The Four Horsewomen of NXT have changed the face of WWE's Women's Division over the past six years and both Becky Lynch and Charlotte have been well awarded for their part in it.

Bayley was recently sidelined otherwise she would have been part of the conversation. But Sasha Banks also deserves to be at the top level of the company.

Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch were the first women to main event WrestleMania, something that Banks did earlier this year. Banks has wrestled inside Hell in a Cell more times than any other woman and has stepped up the women's division.

The Boss deserves to be the one to take SmackDown into its next era. Whilst WWE is slowly pushing The Queen to beat her father's long-standing record of most title wins, it's time that someone else was able to take her crown.

Sasha Banks can bring something new and different to the main roster. She would also be the perfect mentor for the younger stars coming through the ranks.

