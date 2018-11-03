WWE Crown Jewel Results, November 2nd, Crown Jewel winners, video highlights

Jojo FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 7.40K // 03 Nov 2018, 01:34 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Crown Jewel's kickoff show saw Shinsuke Nakamura defeat Rusev with the help of the low blow and retain the United States Championship. We were greeted by WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan and he said he was our host for the night. The first round of the WWE Championship was underway immediately after, starting with Mysterio vs. Orton.

WWE World Cup Quarterfinals

Rey Mysterio vs. Randy Orton

Mysterio dominated early but Orton hit a huge dropkick to block a high flying move taking the momentum. Orton tried to unmask Rey but failed. Rey blocked a superplex with a headbutt and then hit a springboard move into a DDT. Orton dodged the 619 and hit a DDT. Mysterio reversed an RKO into a roll-up and got the early victory.

Randy hit the RKO after the match and then started to dismantle Rey Mysterio outside the ring. Orton then bounced Rey off the announce table and the officials had to help Mysterio back to the lockers.

Result: Rey Mysterio def. Randy Orton and advanced to the Semifinal

Backstage, the Miz was really happy about Mysterio's unfortunate condition as the A-Lister was about to face him in the next round.

The Miz vs. Jeff Hardy

The Miz beat Jeff Hardy in the First Round

The Miz was in control and hit a huge dropkick in the corner. The Miz knocked Jeff Hardy and showboated. Hardy got up unfazed and began a series of attacks on The Miz. Hardy went for the Twist of Fate but missed. He hit a quick Whisper in the Wind to get only a near fall. Hardy hit a huge move to the outside from the ropes and he looked to have hurt himself in the process.

Back in the ring, Jeff went for a roll-up but it was a 2 count. Miz hit the Skull Crushing Finale and got the victory after dodging a Twist of Fate.

Result: The Miz def. Jeff Hardy and advanced to the next round

1 / 7 NEXT