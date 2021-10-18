5 things that must happen at WWE Crown Jewel

WWE will host the Crown Jewel pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia after a gap of nearly two years. The event will air this Thursday, featuring some big matches.

Randy Orton and Riddle will defend the RAW Tag Team Championships against AJ Styles and Omos. WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg will try to "end Bobby Lashley at Crown Jewel.

The King of the Ring final and, the first-ever Queen’s Crown tournament final will also take place in Saudi Arabia.

Becky Lynch will face Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks for the SmackDown Women’s Championship in a Triple Threat Match. Brock Lensar will challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal title.

Big E will make his first pay-per-view WWE Championship defense against Drew McIntyre, while Edge and Seth Rollins will battle inside Hell in a Cell.

With so many big matches scheduled for the international event, take a look at the five things that must happen at Crown Jewel.

#5. Bobby Lashley must shelve Goldberg at WWE Crown Jewel

Goldberg will face Bobby Lashley in one of the biggest grudge matches of the night.

Both fought for the WWE Championship at SummerSlam. The referee stopped the match after Goldberg was unable to continue following an attack by MVP.

After the contest, his son, Gage, tried to help Goldberg out. Lashley ripped Gage apart and infuriated Goldberg even more. While Goldberg wants to end The Almighty at Crown Jewel, the latter wants to end the Hall of Famer's career.

Most fans expect Goldberg to win the contest at Crown Jewel as he will be a fan-favorite in Saudi Arabia. However, WWE must allow Bobby Lashley to dominate the Hall of Famer and pick up the win.

After the match, Lashley must continue to attack Goldberg and shelve him for some time. The ending will allow Lashley to draw more heat as a heel and make Hurt Business even stronger.

