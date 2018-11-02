WWE Crown Jewel: World Cup SmackDown Quarterfinal matches, winners, video highlights and analysis

Rey Mysterio Vs. Randy Orton

Opening up the main-show, the crowd were very loud in favor of Mysterio, but Orton quickly silenced them with a dropkick, to get the first 2-count.

Continuing his offense, Orton hung the 619 master on the top rope, continuing his assault on Mysterio's abdomen.

On the turnbuckle, the Viper tried to demask Mysterio, but Mysterio finally got control, raking Orton's ear, and flooring Orton with a series of kicks.

Getting a 2-count of his own, Mysterio attempted the 619, but a counter to a second-rope DDT allowed the youngest World Heavyweight Champion to regain control.

Biding his time, Orton set up Rey for the RKO, but was countered, rolled up into a shock 3-count, as Mysterio advances to the next round!

Winner: Rey Mysterio defeats Randy Orton by pinfall

Never known for being a good sport, Orton destroyed Rey in a post-match assault, hitting the RKO, and attacking the masked Superstar inside and outside the ring.

Planting Mysterio on the announce table, Orton showed his poor sportsmanship, as Mysterio advances, but cannot possibly be 100% going into the semi-finals.

Jeff Hardy Vs. The Miz

An even start to the match, with both men trying to gain the early advantage, as Miz's early attempt at Skull Crushing Finale got countered into a near 2-count by Hardy.

Miz regained the control though, with a swift kick to the charismatic enigma, gaining a 2-count of his own, and using a dropkick to target Hardy's mid-region.

However, 3 dropkicks was one too many for the A-Lister, who was able to level Miz with a vicious clothesline.

An inverted atomic drop and a dropkick to the face allowed Hardy the momentum, who attempted a Twist of Fate, and despite a flurry by the Miz, hit Whisper of the Wind, but was still unable to pick up the win.

The Miz through a desperate kick which Jeff avoided, throwing Miz to the outside, as Jeff walked the barricade as a tightrope to floor the Reality star.

Setting up for a Swanton Bomb, The Miz wisely rolled out of the way, trying to take the easy win with a feet-on-the-rope pin, but was caught by the referee.

As Hardy tried a roll-up of his own, Miz kicked out, and whilst Hardy tried to hit the Twist of Fate, but was countered into a Skull Crushing Finale, giving Miz the victory, and a place in the semi-finals.

Winner: The Miz defeats Jeff Hardy by pinfall