WWE Crown Jewel: WWE Championship match, winners, video highlights and analysis

Thomas Lowson FOLLOW ANALYST News 03 Nov 2018, 00:30 IST

Coming out of the gate, WWE Champion AJ Styles started on top, blasting Somoa Joe with kicks to the back of the Samoan's leg, taking the big man down to the canvas.

In the corner, Joe tried to escape to the outside, but was driven into the ring post, but got some offence, dropping Styles on the barricade.

Keeping AJ down, Joe used a devastating Suicide Dive, knocking the champion into the announce table, and getting the first two count of the match.

The 300+ pounder continued, crushing Styles in the corner, though the veteran WWE Champion was able to get a rope break in the pinfall.

Though Styles tried to fight back, he was again sent down, with a cruel chop, with Joe using all his weight to wear down the neck of the Phenomenal One.

Fortunately for the WWE Champion, a swift kick to the ear dropped Joe, allowing Styles some breathing time, as the two shared chops.

Looking for the Styles Clash, Joe countered but was downed with an aerial assault, allowing Styles a near fall.

Launching himself off the second rope, Joe dodged the airborne Styles, blasting AJ with a brutal lariat clothesline.

Despite this, Styles was able to get the Calf Crusher on the massive legs of Joe, who screamed in agony as he reached the bottom rope.

A roll-up by Styles, however, was countered into Joe's Coquina clutch, with the champ only escaping by targeting Joe's injured leg.

A Pele kick quickly gave Styles the advantage, and after a Phenomenal Forearm, the incredible reign of AJ Styles continues.

With Styles' victory here at Crown Jewel, this becomes the 9th longest WWE Championship reign in history.

Also, Styles will now face the Universal Champion at Survivor Series in a rare champion Vs Champion match in just over two weeks.

Winner: AJ Styles defeated Samoa Joe via Pinfall

