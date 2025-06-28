WWE to crown new Women's Tag Team Champions at Night of Champions 2025? Exploring the possibility

WWE fans were heartbroken recently when Liv Morgan suffered an injury during a match with Kairi Sane on RAW. Not only does Liv require surgery and will miss months of action, but it also puts the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles' future in doubt.

Liv was one-half of the champions, and clearly, her injury changed plans. With that being said, Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce were seen discussing the titles on SmackDown, and there are plans in place. Those plans could be new champions being crowned at WWE Night of Champions: Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez.

Technically speaking, Raquel wouldn't be a new champion, as she is already one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. She has been Liv's partner for quite some time. Instead, Roxanne Perez would become a champion on the main roster for the very first time.

Simply put, Nick and Adam could agree with Roxanne Perez that she will replace Liv Morgan as WWE Women's Tag Team Champion. This makes sense from a story perspective, as Raquel and Roxanne are connected through The Judgment Day and are seemingly on the same page now.

Not only that, but when Jade Cargill was injured last year, Naomi took her spot as Women's Tag Team Champion with Bianca Belair. Since there's already precedence, it would make sense for the same thing to be done and revealed with Roxanne and Raquel at Night of Champions today.

Several old and new teams could step up to the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions

If Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez do take over as WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, they will then need to defend the gold. Thankfully, there are actually a decent number of tag teams for the duo to face.

First and foremost, there are The Bella Twins. While Nikki has already returned to WWE, fans expect Brie to show up soon, too. Many suspect Nikki Bella and Brie Bella will challenge The Judgment Day at Evolution. If that is on the cards at all, it would be logically the first title defense. RAW could also offer The Dungeon Dolls as opponents, which is the duo of Natalya and Maxxine Dupri.

SmackDown has several more intriguing options. For a heel vs. heel contest, The Green Regime's Piper Niven and Alba Fyre are options. Additionally, Michin and B-Fab have formed a team in recent months.

Perhaps most interestingly, Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss are potentially going to unite despite The Queen's apprehension. A blockbuster bout pitting Flair and Bliss vs. Rodriguez and Perez could be absolutely fascinating to watch. Regardless of who their challengers could be, the potential new champion duo will have plenty of contenders.

