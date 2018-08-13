Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE Daily News Round-Up (August 12th, 2018)

Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
8.02K   //    13 Aug 2018, 08:47 IST

We're days away from "The Biggest Party of the Summer", SummerSlam, and two days away from the SummerSlam go-home show of RAW.

In today's edition of the WWE Daily News Round-Up, we bring news of the betting odds for SummerSlam, Roman Reigns revealing why he won't work with a particular WWE talent, matches being teased for this week's SmackDown Live, as well as a SmackDown Live Superstar revealing their all-time favourite Superstar.

We take a look at five news stories from August 12th, 2018 in today's WWE Daily News Round-Up:

#1 SummerSlam betting odds

At SummerSlam, we'll see Roman Reigns have another shot at the Universal Championship, in a match against Brock Lesnar, and the betting odds are hinting at a lot of different things that could happen. The betting odds from BetWrestling.com is in favour of Reigns for this match with the odds at -300 for Reigns and +300 for Lesnar.

Another exciting match is the Intercontinental title match between Dolph Ziggler and Seth Rollins; the latter who will be chomping at the bit to win back the title, and the betting odds suggest that Rollins (-285) will win back the IC title from Ziggler (+205).

Braun Strowman will defend his Money in the Bank contract against Kevin Owens, and the winner of the match could win the Universal Championship. Strowman (-300) is the favourite here according to the betting odds against Owens (+220).

AJ Styles is also, according to the betting odds, the favourite to retain his belt (-160) to retain his belt against Samoa Joe (+120).

The RAW Women's title will also be on the line at SummerSlam as Ronda Rousey gets a shot at a WWE Championship against Alexa Bliss, and she's a huge favourite (Rousey -420) to win her first WWE title (Bliss +300), while the SmackDown Women's champion, Carmella's triple threat match against Charlotte and Becky Lynch could be a close run thing (Carmella +115, Lynch +185, Charlotte +235).

The grudge match between Daniel Bryan and The Miz is also right down the middle, and the betting odds can't seem to call it at the moment (Bryan -105, The Miz -135).

