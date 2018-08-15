WWE Daily News Round-Up (August 14th, 2018)

All roads now lead to SummerSlam! After a rather boring build to SummerSlam on both RAW and SmackDown Live, all eyes will be trained at August 19th, 2018, to see if Roman Reigns can finally become the Universal Champion when he takes on Brock Lesnar.

On today's edition of the WWE Daily News Round-Up, we bring you a whole host of interesting news items, including Dana White's reaction to Reigns' promo on RAW, details on the special episode of SmackDown Live, celebrating the 1,000th episode of the show, as well as news of an injury of a SmackDown Live Superstar.

Let's take a look at today's key WWE news:

#1 Jerry Lawler sheds new light on Brian Christopher's death

The news of Brian Christopher, former WWE wrestler and son of WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler, sent shockwaves across the WWE community. Christopher's mysterious death, which was ruled as suicide when he reportedly hanged himself in a jail cell, but Jerry Lawler recently revealed on his Dinner With The King podcast that his son's death may not have been by suicide.

Lawler said, (H/T WrestlingInc for the transcription) "I know everything that was reported said Brian committed suicide by hanging himself. Now since that time, at least I'm certain -- in a lot of people's minds and certainly in mine -- we have serious doubts if that actually happened."

"Nobody who saw Brian in his last few moments is talking to us. But everybody who was in the jail with Brian that day swears -- one of the guys he said to me, 'Mr. Lawler I got $92 to my name, but if I had $9 million I would bet all of it that Brian didn't hang himself.' These aren't any people who have anything to gain by talking to us. as a matter of fact, a lot of them are scared and are worried about their own safety after talking to us and telling us some of the things that went on in the jail that day."

The legendary WWE commentator said that it seemed like Brian was choked by someone rather than he killing himself.

