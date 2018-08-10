Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE Daily News Round-Up (August 9th, 2018)

Nishant Jayaram
10 Aug 2018, 10:01 IST

CM Punk
CM Punk

This week's RAW and SmackDown were dull shows but we expect the action to pick up next week, which is the go-home week for SummerSlam.

But there have been several noteworthy news stories in the last 24 hours which have shocked and surprised us.

In today's WWE news round-up, we look at a lawsuit between two former WWE Superstars, injury updates on two Superstars as well as a change to the upcoming week's RAW show.

#1 CM Punk sued for over $1 million

In a surprising turn of events, CM Punk is being sued by his former friend and WWE Superstar, Colt Cabana.

Cabana and Punk, who were named in a defamation lawsuit by WWE doctor Christopher Amann, related to comments the two made about Amann and his mistreatment of an injury to Punk, won the lawsuit earlier this year.

Punk had told Cabana that he would cover the legal cost of the lawsuit, but later sent a message to Cabana stating that he had to pay half of the legal costs.

Cabana is now suing Punk for fraud and breach of contract, and $200,000 in general damages as well as $1 million in punitive damages!

