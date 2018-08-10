WWE Daily News Round-Up (August 9th, 2018)

Nishant Jayaram FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 6.44K // 10 Aug 2018, 10:06 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

CM Punk

This week's RAW and SmackDown were dull shows but we expect the action to pick up next week, which is the go-home week for SummerSlam.

But there have been several noteworthy news stories in the last 24 hours which have shocked and surprised us.

In today's WWE news round-up, we look at a lawsuit between two former WWE Superstars, injury updates on two Superstars as well as a change to the upcoming week's RAW show.

Sportskeeda is the one-stop destination for latest WWE rumors and wrestling news

#1 CM Punk sued for over $1 million

In a surprising turn of events, CM Punk is being sued by his former friend and WWE Superstar, Colt Cabana.

Cabana and Punk, who were named in a defamation lawsuit by WWE doctor Christopher Amann, related to comments the two made about Amann and his mistreatment of an injury to Punk, won the lawsuit earlier this year.

Punk had told Cabana that he would cover the legal cost of the lawsuit, but later sent a message to Cabana stating that he had to pay half of the legal costs.

Cabana is now suing Punk for fraud and breach of contract, and $200,000 in general damages as well as $1 million in punitive damages!

1 / 5 NEXT