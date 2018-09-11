WWE Daily News Round-Up (September 10th, 2018)

We're just a week away from Hell in a Cell, which will take place on September 16, 2018, at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas.

The card for the PPV has almost been finalised, and on today's edition of the WWE Daily News Round-Up, we bring you the latest news from the day in the world of WWE.

A new match has been added to Hell in a Cell, CM Punk revealing how he feels about pro wrestling and if he will ever come back, while Stone Cold Steve Austin compares NXT and the main roster, and more!

Here's today's edition of the WWE Daily News Round-Up:

#1 Stone Cold Steve Austin compares NXT and the main roster

In a podcast with former WWE wrestler X-Pac, WWE legend Stone Cold Steve Austin compared NXT and the main roster, and how the NXT is winning fans better than the main roster.

The Texas Rattlesnake agreed with X-Pac, who said that NXT storylines are "nice and simplistic" and "easy to follow" compared to the main roster. Stone Cold said that NXT is a throwback to the old days with simple storylines.

"And to me, NXT, yeah, it's kind of like a throwback. And it's all modern stuff, great lighting, great production values, everything else, but the storylines are very easy to understand and very simple. And, I mean, the announcers aren't trying to go overboard trying to explain whatever's going on," said Stone Cold in the podcast (H/T WrestlingInc for the transcription).

Austin also said that because the main roster caters to many different kinds of people, the storylines can get a little convoluted: "It's like they're trying to play to so many people that the storylines get kind of convoluted."

