Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE Daily News Round-Up (September 2nd, 2018)

Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
7.92K   //    03 Sep 2018, 09:31 IST

Image result for big cass enzo sportskeeda

This week's pro wrestling news has been all about All In, which turned out to be a huge success with the pro wrestling audience.

In today's WWE Daily News Round-Up, we bring news about a recently fired WWE Superstar's comments on WWE axing him and what he would have done if he was in Vince McMahon's shoes.

In other news, an Attitude Era star wants to return to the WWE, while a RAW Superstar talks about his injury which he sustained almost 7 months ago.

Alberto el Patron has some surprising comments about Paige, CM Punk and John Cena.

Here's all that and more in the WWE Daily News Round-Up:

#1 Big Cass on being fired by WWE

Image result for big cass sportskeeda

Big Cass was released by the WWE following his match against Daniel Bryan at Money in the Bank, after reports suggested that he defied Vince McMahon's order and was drunk while on a WWE tour.

In an interview with WWE Hall of Famer Booker T's podcast, Heated Conversations, Cass spoke about his release and how he deserved to be fired by the WWE: "If I’m going to be honest with you, I made a lot of mistakes. I made a lot of mistakes in a very short period of time,” Cass admitted. “I did some things that I shouldn’t have done. I guess the company couldn’t rely on me and couldn’t trust me. Look, I’ll just be honest with you, in my opinion, they made the right decision for them.” (H/T WrestlingInc for the transcription)

He went on to say that if he was Vince McMahon he would have definitely fired himself for his behaviour.

Cass said that he's in a good place now and is waiting for his 90-day no compete clause with the WWE to expire and to get himself in the best shape possible before re-starting his career.

He will feature in Big Time Wrestling's show later this month, billed as "Big C".

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Kurt Angle Big Cass
Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
'Keep your head down and find the top corner'
WWE Daily News Round-Up (September 1st, 2018)
RELATED STORY
SKFabe: Hottest WWE News of the Week (2nd September, 2018)
RELATED STORY
WWE Daily News Round-Up (August 15th, 2018)
RELATED STORY
WWE Daily News Round-Up (August 16th, 2018)
RELATED STORY
WWE Daily News Round-Up (August 21st, 2018)
RELATED STORY
WWE Daily News Round-Up (August 9th, 2018)
RELATED STORY
WWE Daily News Round-Up (August 17th, 2018)
RELATED STORY
Top 5 WWE Rumors of the day
RELATED STORY
WWE Daily News Round-Up (August 20th, 2018): WWE...
RELATED STORY
WWE Daily News Round-Up (August 19th, 2018)
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us