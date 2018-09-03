WWE Daily News Round-Up (September 2nd, 2018)

This week's pro wrestling news has been all about All In, which turned out to be a huge success with the pro wrestling audience.

In today's WWE Daily News Round-Up, we bring news about a recently fired WWE Superstar's comments on WWE axing him and what he would have done if he was in Vince McMahon's shoes.

In other news, an Attitude Era star wants to return to the WWE, while a RAW Superstar talks about his injury which he sustained almost 7 months ago.

Alberto el Patron has some surprising comments about Paige, CM Punk and John Cena.

Here's all that and more in the WWE Daily News Round-Up:

#1 Big Cass on being fired by WWE

Big Cass was released by the WWE following his match against Daniel Bryan at Money in the Bank, after reports suggested that he defied Vince McMahon's order and was drunk while on a WWE tour.

In an interview with WWE Hall of Famer Booker T's podcast, Heated Conversations, Cass spoke about his release and how he deserved to be fired by the WWE: "If I’m going to be honest with you, I made a lot of mistakes. I made a lot of mistakes in a very short period of time,” Cass admitted. “I did some things that I shouldn’t have done. I guess the company couldn’t rely on me and couldn’t trust me. Look, I’ll just be honest with you, in my opinion, they made the right decision for them.” (H/T WrestlingInc for the transcription)

He went on to say that if he was Vince McMahon he would have definitely fired himself for his behaviour.

Cass said that he's in a good place now and is waiting for his 90-day no compete clause with the WWE to expire and to get himself in the best shape possible before re-starting his career.

He will feature in Big Time Wrestling's show later this month, billed as "Big C".

