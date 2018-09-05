Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE Daily News Round-Up (September 4th, 2018)

Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
769   //    05 Sep 2018, 10:03 IST

<p>

All roads lead to WWE Hell in a Cell, and RAW and SmackDown Live this week set up some feisty matches for the PPV.

On today's Daily News Round-Up, we discuss a pro wrestler's return to the WWE, Corey Graves answering a question many fans have been asking post this week's RAW, while two matches have been added to WWE's Super Show-Down event.

Ric Flair talks about The Undertaker's influence on him, while a new Mixed Match Challenge is set to begin and teams have been announced.

Here's today's WWE Daily News Round-Up

#1 Batista interested in WWE return

Batista is a big-time actor in Hollywood, starring in hit film after hit film. But the former WWE wrestler is pining for a WWE return. In an interview with WhatCulture Wrestling, Batista said that he thinks about returning to the WWE every day, and he would do so if he has a good story and the right opponent.

"I have to say that it's something I think about daily. I miss it daily. I love it, I have a passion for wrestling. I feel that at the core of me that's just who I am. I'm a physical performer, and I miss it every day. I think, one, it would have to be the right time, and two, it would have to be the right opponent. That's pretty much it, and it would have to make sense.

Batista also said that his last run in the WWE in 2013 was disappointing, creatively: "Yeah, I think the last time I went back was with really good intentions and I felt like I wasn't delivered what I was promised and that was just creatively." (H/T EWrestling.com for the transcription)

He said that if he has a say in who the opponent is and the storyline that would be portrayed, he would be interested in a return to the ring.

'Keep your head down and find the top corner'
