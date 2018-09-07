WWE Daily News Round-Up (September 6th, 2018)

Nishant Jayaram FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 5.25K // 07 Sep 2018, 09:49 IST

This was another interesting week of WWE action, on RAW, SmackDown and NXT. We're building up towards Hell in a Cell, which is set to take place September 16, 2018, with the main event being Roman Reigns defending his Universal title against Braun Strowman.

On today's WWE Daily News Round-Up, a recently fired wrestler talks about his former colleagues, a legendary pro wrestler reveals which Hall of Famer gave him the idea for his character, and Hulk Hogan talks about joining the Bullet Club.

All this and more on today's WWE Daily News Round-Up:

#1 Hulk Hogan on joining the Bullet Club

The Bullet Club are one of the most popular factions in all of pro wrestling. Hulk Hogan, who was recently reinstated into the WWE Hall of Fame recently revealed in an interview with Sports Illustrated about how Cody Rhodes of the Bullet Club spoke to him about possibly collaborating on something.

"I’ve been keeping an eye on the Bullet Club for the last couple years. Cody has talked to me about maybe doing something with Bullet Club, but those guys are on fire on their own," said Hogan to SI.com.

Hogan also praised Cody, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks for what they're doing in indie wrestling and said that there is always a market for quality content like theirs: “They have my support, I’m a huge fan of their work and I’m rooting for them. WWE is the mainstay, they’re here forever, but whenever there is competition in the marketplace, especially with a group of guys like Cody Rhodes, the Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega, it just raises the bar with the level of shows and content.”

Hogan is back with his NWO buddies - Kevin Nash and Scott Hall, in a reunion of sorts, where the trio have Q&A sessions in the US and UK, and Hogan has revealed that Vince McMahon has given his blessing for these shows and that they have a good rapport.

