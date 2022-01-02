WWE DAY 1: 5 botches you may have missed 

WWE Day 1 kicked off 2022 for the company and what a show it was. WWE was forced to shuffle the card several times with COVID-19 continuing to cause issues past the new year mark.

Roman Reigns was the most obvious absentee since the Universal Champion announced that he had tested positive for the virus just hours before the show.

Roman Reigns @WWERomanReigns I yearn to perform tonight at #WWEDay1 to defend my Universal Championship. However, unfortunately, earlier today I tested positive for COVID-19. Due to the proper protocols I am unable to compete as originally scheduled. I look forward to returning to action as soon as possible. I yearn to perform tonight at #WWEDay1 to defend my Universal Championship. However, unfortunately, earlier today I tested positive for COVID-19. Due to the proper protocols I am unable to compete as originally scheduled. I look forward to returning to action as soon as possible.

Brock Lesnar was then inserted into the WWE Championship match which made it a fatal five-way instead since his Universal Championship match was completely scrapped.

It definitely wasn't the night that WWE had planned to kick off a new year and a new era, which meant that there were several slight slip-ups as part of the show.

#5. Ridge Holland suffers broken nose following Ricochet botch at WWE Day 1

Ridge Holland teamed up with Sheamus as part of the kickoff show for WWE Day 1 but was taken out of the match early following a botch from Ricochet.

Sheamus was then forced to work a handicap match when it was revealed by the announcement team that Holland had suffered a broken nose. Ricochet was looking for an assisted 450 Splash when he was a little off balance and ended up stomping on Holland's face.

Ricochet then followed through on the move by putting all of his weight on the star's face which led to blood squirting out and all over the canvas. Luckily Holland was able to get up quick enough and tag out of the match which allowed him to then seek medical assistance.

Sheamus continued the match and was able to pick up a huge victory which is now being seen as the first pinfall of 2022. This could signal the beginning of a huge push for the Irish star following this win, but it's unclear what the future holds for Holland.

As of writing, WWE are yet to give an official update on Holland, who failed to reappear in the match after he was initially tagged out to Sheamus. The current report believes that the former NXT Superstar could have suffered a broken nose.

