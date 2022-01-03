WWE Day 1: 5 Mistakes that were made - Underwhelming victory, missed opportunity 

WWE Day 1 was the company's perfect opportunity to kick off the new year in style, but there were several obstacles that they were forced to overcome.

Roman Reigns' match being canceled at the eleventh hour and Brock Lesnar being added to the WWE Championship match could have been handled differently.

It could be argued that there was only ever one winner after Lesnar was added to the match and now The Beast Incarnate will be part of Monday Night RAW moving forward.

There were several moments last night that could have been handled better and here are just five mistakes that were made.

#5. Does Edge's victory over The Miz at WWE Day 1 make him look weak

The WWE Universe has been pushing for Beth Phoenix to make her return to the company over the past few weeks. The former Women's Champion was able to help Edge to overcome the threat of The Miz and Maryse last night at Day 1, but does it make it seem as though The Rated R Superstar was unable to win without his wife?

Maryse's interference was enough to help The Miz to deliver the Skull Crushing Finale before Phoenix ensured that the former Divas Champion was no longer an issue. She could have just helped to get rid of Maryse, but instead, she remained at ringside and distracted The Miz, which then led to him taking a spear and losing the match.

Many fans believe that this was a cheap end to the match since Edge didn't need the same kind of help that Maryse did. Having Phoenix help Edge in this way was no better than Maryse slapping The Rated R Superstar earlier in the match.

This does open up a number of possibilities for the couple in WWE moving forward, but Edge should have been allowed to finish the match on his own.

Becky Lynch has now teased that there could be another match for the couple in the near future, so hopefully, Phoenix sticks around for a while.

