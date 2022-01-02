WWE Day 1 - Best and Worst- 2 legitimate injuries, Brock Lesnar's next opponent?

WWE Day 1 was a very different show from the one we expected, coming into the pay-per-view. It's crazy indeed when the main event, the main hook of the show has to be changed owing to circumstances beyond WWE's control.

Thankfully, WWE Day 1, all things considered, wasn't an absolute dud. The matches were fine and if anything, the overall event may have seemed a little underwhelming. What do you expect when the biggest star in the roster, Roman Reigns, has to sit out of the show?

There was an equal measure of both good and bad at WWE Day 1. Would you say that the pendulum swung towards the 'best' side or the 'worst' this weekend?

Please mention your valuable comments about the pay-per-view below. Did you think WWE Day 1 was a good way to kick off your new year? Wish you all a very happy 2022.

#3 Best/Worst: The first match at WWE Day 1 was a banger, but...

The best match at WWE Day 1 was probably the swashbuckling opening clash, the one between The New Day and The Usos. And yet, because we have seen it so many times already, there wasn't an element of freshness to the clash. This is a shame because both of the teams gave it their all and put their heart and soul on the line.

One of the biggest issues that the SmackDown Tag Team division will face following WWE Day 1 is the problem of depth. Now that The Usos have defeated The New Day, is there a believable team in the roster that can potentially dethrone them?

Can you imagine Jinder Mahal and Shanky or The Viking Raiders potentially defeating such an unstoppable team? But then again, is a rematch really a better option either?

