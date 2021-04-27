Watch: Trailer for new Shawn Michaels and Kevin Nash WWE documentary

Shawn Michaels famously led a group behind the scenes in WWE during the mid-1990s that was dubbed "The Kliq" by the rest of the locker room. That group also included Kevin Nash (Diesel), Scott Hall (Razor Ramon), Triple H, and 1-2-3 Kid (Sean Waltman aka X-Pac).

While the group was comprised of mostly up-and-coming stars when they began hanging out together, the group would go on to collectively capture multiple world championships and become some of the biggest stars the wrestling industry has ever seen.

Early on, Shawn Michaels and Kevin Nash teamed together in front of the camera. Nash was first brought into WWE as Michaels' hired bodyguard, known as Diesel. Nash would eventually go on to become a successful singles star on his own, capturing the world championship. However, while still teaming with Michaels, the two captured the WWE Tag Team Championships. Shawn Michaels and Diesel were dubbed the "Two Dudes With Attitude."

The WWE Untold documentary series is set to premiere a new episode on the team this Sunday via the WWE Network and Peacock. The first trailer for the episode has now been released, and you can view it below. The show will focus not just on the tag team and on-screen partnership itself, but also the real-life friendship between Michaels and Nash.

Check out the trailer right here.

Shawn Michaels reacts to new documentary

Shawn Michaels seems excited for the release of the WWE Untold documentary. He commented on the trailer via his Twitter page, noting that he and Nash got into a lot of trouble back in that era but had fun doing it.

Advertisement

“It is wild to look back at this time with @RealKevinNash. So much fun, so much trouble! #WWEUntold @peacockTV @WWENetwork,” Shawn Michaels wrote on Twitter.

By 1997, Shawn Michaels and Triple H were the only members of "The Kliq" left in WWE as Nash, Hall, and Waltman left for WCW (forming the nWo in the process). However, Shawn Michaels and Triple H were able to help reignite the WWE as well by forming D-Generation X, another on-screen extension of a real-life friendship.

What's your favorite memory of Shawn Michaels and Diesel? Let us know in the comments section below!