WWE deprived top champion this week on SmackDown by giving special preference to Charlotte Flair and another star again

Charlotte Flair is one of WWE's all-around top stars regardless of gender - she's on posters and advertisements and is often front-and-center in promotional material. This week, they gave preference to her and another superstar by depriving current Women's Champion IYO SKY.

SKY and Bayley were scheduled to face Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair in a Tag team match. While Bayley introduced the Women's Champion, she barely got half of her entrance shown on TV.

On the other hand, Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair got full-fledged entrances - getting preferential treatment over even the current Champion.

Expand Tweet

On top of that, SKY wasn't even victorious. She wasn't the one to get pinned, but Bayley did. Damage CTRL gained a lot of momentum this year but was poorly booked for the most part since their formation over a year ago.

Many feel that SKY is being treated as a third fiddle to Belair and Charlotte - who are yet to have a major feud against each other.

Hopefully, WWE won't continue to treat IYO SKY as third-best on the women's roster just to continue to elevate two superstars who have already been pushed heavily.

Are you a fan of SKY? Sound off in the comments section below.

How did Bret Hart react after the Montreal Screwjob? Hear it from Natalya right here