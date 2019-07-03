WWE: Do We Really Want/Need More Undertaker?

The Undertaker made his second back-to-back appearance on Monday Night RAW and cleared Roman Reigns of asking for help and promised Drew McIntyre and Shane McMahon that they will never "Rest In Peace." That's great, but is this what the company needs right now?

The Undertaker is an icon - he can be gone for a long period of time and when the famous bell tolls, fans get excited. But it seems like the fans have seen The Undertaker more now than they have in the past two years. Between Super ShowDown and the past two editions of RAW, it looks like he's becoming a regular again. In my opinion, this is not the best direction to take at this moment.

The Phenom is an attraction. Fans want the chance to feel the presence of a true legend of the industry. However, to keep that element of surprise and that excitement, they need to preserve his mystique.

As mentioned numerous times, thanks to the Wild Card rule, there are plenty of superstars who aren't getting the spotlight they need to establish themselves. Having The Undertaker included as a partner for Reigns seems forced, since that spot could've been a big opportunity for another star to showcase their talent on a big stage. Including The Deadman also increases the predictability of the outcome - he rarely loses, unless you count his ill-advised WrestleMania losses.

This does not feel organic

Can't they see that he's tired? Can't they see he's not the same Taker who had feuds with Triple H, Kane, Mick Foley, etc. We saw this in his match against Goldberg when he could barely lift up him up for a Tombstone Piledriver. It is very apparent that Reigns is going to carry the match because Taker can only do so much before he's winded.

It's time to hand the 'creepy and bone-chilling' mantle to the next man in line: Bray Wyatt and his Fiend gimmick. He's the only one at the moment who can keep u going in any form. Wyatt has been auditioning for being the 'New Face of Fear' for a long time.

It seems that time is not on Undertaker's side, and he should either return to his sporadic appearances, or hang up his boots for good.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in the piece belong to the writer and doesn't necessarily represent Sportskeeda's stand.