WWE to have Dominik Mysterio steal championship and retire legend setting up enormous debut? Exploring potential twist

Dominik Mysterio and The Judgment Day appear to wrestle on every brand, not caring about the rules of the WWE Draft. Given that they hold the tag team titles, the faction can drift between different shows and even wrestle elsewhere. Thus, Dominik might use this to his advantage in a big way and steal a title when no one is expecting it.

In many ways, Dominik has shown himself to be one of the top heels of the company. One man who has suffered the most because of this is his father. Rey Mysterio. The prolific babyface even switched brands to get away from Dominik, unable to take his son's betrayal. Still, that has not stopped the young Judgment Day member from pursuing him.

Rey Mysterio is the United States Champion, and Dominik Mysterio holds the North American Championship. The young star has already dismissed his father's achievement before, and there's a chance he could do more to hurt him. The two are destined to wrestle each other at WrestleMania at some point in their careers.

Expand Tweet

Dominik could finally instigate this match. The best way to provoke his father would be to steal his title - something Rey is not anticipating. He could steal his father's title and force him to extreme measures. While management would not tolerate this, given how Judgment Day has retained control through unfair means, it would not be something new either.

All of this, potentially sometime early next year, might finally lead to a major WrestleMania match between father and son that WWE fans have been waiting to see, even if it is a retirement match.

Dominik Mysterio could retire his father, leading to his sister's debut

Dominik Mysterio has shown a willingness to be vicious where his family is concerned. He's punished his whole family at different points already.

However, if he is the one to finally retire his father, it could be the breaking point that forces his sister to finally debut. Aalyah Mysterio has teased debuting several times but has stayed away from the ring.

Expand Tweet

This could be the perfect storyline that could see her arrive in WWE to take revenge on her brother and Judgment Day for what they did to Rey.

Recommended Video John Cena's weirdest WWE matches