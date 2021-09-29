3 WWE Draft 2020 picks that were successful, and 3 that weren't

The WWE Draft is a great annual tradition, utilized to freshen up RAW and SmackDown for the next year. Multiple Superstars move brands and indulge in new stories, with this year's edition ideally having the same effect.

Now seems like a good time to look at the WWE Draft from 2020, which saw a reset of the main roster. Many stars made the move, with predictably mixed results. Some did well on the new brand, while things didn't work out for others.

This list will take a look at the three biggest success stories from the WWE Draft 2020, as well as the three biggest flops. What do you think was the best pick last year? Let us know in the comments!

#6 Sheamus to RAW – Was a WWE Draft success

Sheamus has been one of WWE's most consistent stars in the past year. Since he moved from SmackDown to RAW, The Celtic Warrior has put on great matches.

His hard-hitting style has led to some excellent brawls with a variety of opponents. They include Drew McIntyre, Keith Lee, Riddle, and Damian Priest, to name a few. Sheamus defeated The King of Bros for the United States Championship at WrestleMania 37, as WWE acknowledged his brilliant in-ring form. He and Priest even had a banger as recently as this week.

Sheamus has established himself as one of WWE's most dependable workers and remains at the top of his game, with his move to RAW in the WWE Draft proving to be a massive success.

#5 Naomi to RAW – Was not

Naomi was selected quite early into the WWE Draft last year, with big things expected of her on RAW. However, she wasn't on the show for a few months and only returned in the Women's Royal Rumble Match in January.

While Naomi was impressive at the Rumble, she didn't do much on the red brand. She was in a tag team with Lana, going in a holding pattern with other female duos during Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler's WWE Women's Tag Team Title reign. Following Lana's release, Naomi was quietly moved to SmackDown.

