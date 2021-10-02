WWE Draft 2021: 5 Superstars who need to move to SmackDown on Day Two

This week's episode of SmackDown kicked off the 2021 WWE Draft, and 16 Superstars were selected on Friday. Nine of these picks were from different brands, and fans now have an idea as to how the blue brand will shape up for the next year.

SmackDown invested heavily in main event talent, as the brand picked Roman Reigns first and gained Drew McIntyre. RAW Women's Champion Charlotte Flair has also been brought on board, while the blue brand also selected a mix of old and new faces.

Following these selections, the blue brand needs to add a few heel teams on Day Two of the WWE Draft, and it should also pick some mid-card babyfaces. While some of these areas will be improved by in-house names, SmackDown will likely go shopping for new ones to fill out the roster.

This list will look at five stars who need to move to SmackDown on Day Two of the WWE Draft. Which members of RAW do you think should switch to Friday nights? Let us know in the comments below.

#5 The Hurt Business to SmackDown - WWE Draft 2021

While Bobby Lashley ended his feud with Big E without the WWE Championship, he regained his former partners. The Hurt Business is back together, and things might be looking up for the stable.

It's fair to predict that Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin will be fed to Goldberg before he takes on Lashley at Crown Jewel. Therefore, the group needs to get a fresh start in the aftermath of this feud. The WWE Draft provides The Hurt Business with this opportunity, as they'll have the option of remaining heel or turning babyface.

Exciting programs against either Hit Row and The Bloodline might be waiting for Lashley and his allies on SmackDown. A match between The All Mighty and Roman Reigns also seems like a buzzworthy possibility.

#4 The Miz to SmackDown - WWE Draft 2021

The Miz has not been on WWE television since he turned on his tag team partner, John Morrison. During this betrayal, he unleashed his aggressive side, which had rarely been seen in recent years. Once he returns from Dancing With the Stars, the former WWE Champion can regain a prominent role on either RAW or SmackDown.

At this point, The Miz would be better off going to the blue brand. He would instantly become one of the top heels on the show if he moves there in the WWE Draft. He previously thrived on the blue brand during an incredibly successful period in 2016 and 2017. The Miz's reign as the Intercontinental Champion remains the run of his career.

The A-Lister could win the belt for a record-equalling ninth time if he and Shinsuke Nakamura wind up on the same brand. Otherwise, The Miz can face off against SmackDown's various babyfaces and build them up.

