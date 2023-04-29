WWE Draft 2023 list: What happens to all superstars who aren't picked on the show?

WWE Draft 2023 is all set to start on tonight's episode of SmackDown, with all superstars eligible to be drafted. Fans are excited to see where their favorite stars will end up.

While most stars will certainly be drafted to one of the brands, some names may not get picked on the show. Fans might wonder what happens to such stars.

So what happens to all superstars who aren't picked on the show during WWE Draft 2023?

While there is no official word on the situation, the remaining names will remain free agents or eventually be drafted to one of the brands. The company could announce the remaining stars' brands later via Twitter or could also announce them during an episode of The Bump or any other live stream.

Brad Ramirez @BradRam08145999 WWE draft 2023 is coming soon. Who do you want to see Making there debut on Raw, smackdown and possibly win the gold? WWE draft 2023 is coming soon. Who do you want to see Making there debut on Raw, smackdown and possibly win the gold? https://t.co/xzBuRtXJPn

Some picks could also be hidden from the audience for future surprise returns.

What to expect from WWE Draft 2023?

The WWE Draft 2023 will be one of the year's biggest events. Some may also consider it the most important event, considering it will determine the future of the company's landscape.

WWE @WWE Which WWE Superstar will be THE number one overall pick in the 2023 #WWEDraft starting this Friday on #SmackDown Which WWE Superstar will be THE number one overall pick in the 2023 #WWEDraft starting this Friday on #SmackDown? https://t.co/H98t1XJHou

Considering that Roman Reigns is the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, he will likely be the first overall draft pick. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens currently hold both the SmackDown and RAW Tag Team Championships, so they will also be important picks.

The second male singles star will probably be someone like Cody Rhodes or Brock Lesnar. The mid-card championships could change brands as well. Intercontinental Champion Gunther could move to RAW, while United States Champion Austin Theory could become a SmackDown Superstar.

It will be interesting to see the eventual brand non-active stars like AJ Styles, Logan Paul, Big E, and Alexa Bliss will be drafted to. There is a possibility of some prominent NXT names getting called up to the main roster during the 2023 Draft as well.

Another exciting factor will be the new General Managers for RAW and SmackDown. While the company hasn't confirmed it, the brands could have onscreen General Managers.

What are your expectations from this year's draft? Let us know in the comments section.

