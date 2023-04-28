WWE Draft 2023 Night 1: Predicting the first 5 picks for RAW and SmackDown

The 17th WWE Draft will take place during tonight's edition of SmackDown. The event will see many stars move from one brand to another and lays the basis for what to expect from a specific brand in the coming year.

The WWE Draft announcement was made after WrestleMania 39. This is one of those few episodes that will cause a commotion, upheaval, and, most significantly, a series of storyline adjustments that will seriously shake up the company. A lot of storyline changes are in store for us all.

With Triple H having already unveiled a new World Heavyweight Championship, the draft also made public the entire list of wrestlers who are eligible to be selected each night. Take a look at the first 5 picks for the WWE Draft on RAW and SmackDown.

#1. Roman Reigns may be the first pick on WWE Draft

The Tribal Chief might be the first pick.

The red brand will likely select Roman Reigns first. It's interesting to note that it seems unlikely that Bloodline will be selected as a whole unit in the WWE Draft. The Usos are not eligible to be selected for Night One, but Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa are.

The Blue Brand has been home to Reigns and The Bloodline since the start of the story and will remain so. They are a must-see act in WWE right now, and they'll likely be leading the company for some time. Roman Reigns is the biggest star in WWE, and this was the selection that was easiest to make in the WWE Draft.

#2. Becky Lynch, SmackDown

Lynch could be the first woman drafted to SmackDown.

Lynch is still the top star in the women's division of WWE despite some erratic bookings over the past year, and she ought to be a focal point of the company's flagship show. Lynch is reportedly slated to fight WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus at SummerSlam, but WWE could easily move that feud from the red brand to the blue brand.

Bianca Belair now rules RAW's women's division, and that doesn't appear to be changing anytime soon, albeit we have seen champions change brands before. Who better to give SmackDown a boost than Becky Lynch?

Lynch's success on RAW has been very significant, but returning to SmackDown could be refreshing for her. Not to emphasize that Lynch could also ignite a fantastic feud with Rhea Ripley.

#3. Cody Rhodes, RAW

Cody Rhodes will be the face of Monday Night RAW.

Cody Rhodes will be the first to be recruited to RAW in the WWE Draft 2023 since he is the second most popular wrestler since Roman Reigns, and WWE cannot afford to have both wrestlers on the same brand. Cody Rhodes will be the first person drafted into RAW and will serve as the show's face.

If the moment is perfect, Rhodes could re-challenge Roman Reigns at a later time. For the time being, Rhodes needs to distance himself from Reigns and concentrate on the top RAW performers. The business should keep them apart for the time being and prevent overexposure if Cody Rhodes is intending to unseat Roman Reigns.

#4. AJ Styles, SmackDown

Where is the Phenomenal One?

Amidst all the chaos regarding the WWE Draft right now, AJ Styles' absence from the company has received little attention. It has taken him a while to recover from an ankle injury he sustained during a WWE live event in December.

AJ Styles excelled on SmackDown. He had a protracted tenure as WWE Champion and turned SmackDown into "The House that AJ Styles built." He just doesn't appear to have the same passion for RAW. The fact that he was selected in the WWE Draft to continue his illustrious career is the best for the blue brand.

Despite having achieved everything there is to achieve in WWE, he still has a lot of fuel in the tank. This makes him a great choice to make his return to SmackDown as "The Face That Runs The Place."

#5. Bron Breakker will be called up to RAW

The first call-up from NXT?

Bron Breakker appears to be on his way to the main roster, with his appearance expected to occur during the WWE Draft. The explosive force can thrive on WWE RAW. The show will provide him with much television time, which will help him perform effectively.

Fans all over the world will be dying to see how their generational talent, Breakker, will perform at the next level in WWE after dominating NXT for more than a year.

