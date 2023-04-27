WWE Draft 2023 predictions: Who will be the number 1 pick for RAW and SmackDown?

As you may know, the 2023 WWE Draft will commence on the April 28, 2023, episode of WWE SmackDown and continue on the May 1 episode of RAW. With the "game-changing" event just around the corner, one question that has been reverberating in the minds of WWE fans is who will be the #1 pick for both brands.

Given Roman Reigns is the current Undisputed Universal Champion and the poster boy of WWE, he is likely to be drafted first to one of the brands as WWE tends to pick its top champions first. The Tribal Chief is expected to continue his reign on the blue brand as FOX may not be willing to let go of him in the WWE Draft.

There were murmurs about the promotion possibly splitting Reigns' titles in the upcoming WWE Draft because the USA Network reportedly wanted a main championship on the red brand. However, the creative's decision to introduce a new men's title has possibly squashed those rumors.

On another note, the red brand could draft Reigns' WrestleMania opponent and current top babyface of the company, Cody Rhodes, as their number 1 pick. The American Nightmare lost to The Head of the Table at WrestleMania 39. Following the show, he was betrayed by Brock Lesnar on WWE RAW. The duo is now set to lock horns at WWE Backlash 2023.

Given nothing has been confirmed yet, WWE could also have Cody and Reigns be the number-one picks but decide to switch them to SmackDown and RAW, respectively, to stir things up.

Several NXT Superstars could be heading to the main roster in the WWE Draft

The upcoming Draft could see several NXT stars being called up to the main roster. One such name that recently teased his shift to RAW or SmackDown is Andre Chase. Following his loss against Bron Breakker at NXT Spring Breakin', Chase took to Twitter to tease the beginning of a new chapter in his WWE career.

"It’s been a helluva ride #WWENXT This is A TEACHABLE MOMENT. 'New beginnings are often disguised as painful endings.' #NXTSpringBreakin'."

Besides Chase, Pretty Deadly, Ilja Dragunov, Cameron Grimes, and Zoey Stark are other names rumored to be a part of the upcoming "game-changing" WWE Draft.

Are you excited about the upcoming Draft? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

