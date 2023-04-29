WWE Draft 2023: Why did Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns move away from each other?

Roman Reigns’ fate was finally revealed during the first round of WWE Draft 2023. The Tribal Chief, along with Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa, was drafted to SmackDown. The trio were also the first picks for the WWE Draft 2023.

Cody Rhodes, on the other hand, was moved to RAW as part of the draft. The American Nightmare suffered a shocking defeat at the hands of the Tribal Chief at WWE WrestleMania 39. So, why did the company move the two rivals away from each other?

WWE is keeping Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes as far away from each other as they possibly can. The rumor mill suggests that the two will collide sometime in the future. The draft provides creative the opportunity to keep the two away from each other until a rematch can be set up in the future.

Cody Rhodes is currently involved in a feud with Brock Lesnar. The American Nightmare was brutally attacked by the Beast on RAW after WrestleMania. The two are set to collide at the Backlash Premium Live Event in Puerto Rico on May 6.

WWE Draft 2023: Who else got picked in the first round besides Roman Reigns?

Triple H kicked off the WWE Draft 2023 episode of SmackDown tonight. The Game took the podium to announce the picks for the first round. Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman were drafted to the blue brand. Cody Rhodes was moved to the red brand.

Moreover, RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair was the second pick for the blue brand as part of the draft's first round. The E.S.T. appeared via satellite to deliver a message to her fans. She said she was excited to return to SmackDown.

Triple H further announced that Becky Lynch will move to RAW permanently as part of WWE Draft 2023. It is worth noting that 50% of the roster will be drafted tonight, while the other half will be drafted next week on Monday Night RAW.

