WWE Draft 2024: 6 superstars who could move to NXT

WWE is an exciting era. Business is booming and it seems like performers are more over with the audience than at any other point since the Attitude Era. WrestleMania proved to be a massive hit just over a week ago and things don't look to be slowing down.

To keep things interesting, Triple H has announced the 2024 Draft. This will take place at the end of the month and will see talented performers shift brands. This will open up new storylines, matches, and possible alliances.

Interestingly, NXT is set to have a bigger role in the 2024 Draft than ever before. While talent from NXT is often drafted to the big two brands, this year will see both talent be drafted away from NXT and drafted to the show. Main roster performers are set to make the switch.

This is extremely exciting, as NXT is a unique show with primarily young performers. Fans are curious as to whom from RAW and SmackDown could move to the program led by Ava on-screen and Shawn Michaels behind the scenes. Who might it be?

Below are six superstars who could move to NXT in the 2024 WWE Draft.

#6. Akam #5. Rezar & #4. Karrion Kross - The Final Testament have already appeared on WWE NXT

The Final Testament is a WWE faction that developed over the past few months. Karrion Kross leads the group alongside his wife Scarlett. He is joined by Akam, Rezar, and the devious Paul Ellering.

The stable has been at war with The Pride, Bobby Lashley's group. They had a Philadelphia Street Fight at WrestleMania. Unfortunately for the sinister WWE faction, it was Lashley and The Street Profits who stood tall.

Given that the dangerous trio, Scarlett, and Paul Ellering appeared on NXT television last week, it would be logical for the entire faction to be drafted. This could then lead to the Authors of Pain holding tag team gold and Karrion could try to win the coveted NXT Championship.

#3. Tegan Nox could succeed on the brand

Tegan Nox is an underutilized and underrated WWE star who has had a lot of ups and downs in the company. Tegan suffered a few major injuries on NXT that delayed her career, but she finally gained momentum before joining the main roster in 2021.

Almost immediately, however, Tegan was drafted to WWE RAW and never appeared on the program. She was released later that year only to be brought back during the Triple H-led regime. While she hasn't had a consistent push, Tegan has become a more regular television character over the past six months or so.

Still, Nox is far too talented to only appear semi-regularly. Nox needs momentum and a move to NXT could give Tegan exactly that. She could challenge for and win the NXT Women's Championship or even the debuting NXT Women's North American Championship to kickstart a new era of her career. Ava and Shawn Michaels could have big plans for Tegan.

#2. Sheamus could elevate everybody he works with

Sheamus is one of the most decorated performers in all of WWE. He's a multi-time world champion who has also held the United States Title and tag team gold. Beyond that, Sheamus is a former Royal Rumble match winner, King of the Ring, and Mr. Money in the Bank.

The Celtic Warrior has been out of action since last summer due to an injury. It was recently announced, however, that Sheamus is returning to WWE television. He'll be appearing on Monday Night RAW later tonight.

It would be extremely interesting if The Celtic Warrior moved to NXT in the 2024 Draft. He would be extremely helpful to the younger talent, elevating everybody he encounters. Beyond that, he has never held the NXT Championship or any title on the brand. This could allow for him to do something brand new. Can Ava and HBK pull off the unthinkable and get Sheamus?

#1. Xia Li is underutilized on the main roster

Xia Li is one of the more underutilized talents in WWE. She is a Chinese-born performer who is a product of the Performance Center. While it took some time to develop, Li became very capable in-ring and had a unique look alongside an exciting presentation.

The Chinese superstar has had a rough time on the main roster, but she did have a brief push on the main roster a few months ago. Xia defeated the likes of Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell on WWE TV and even battled Becky Lynch in a singles competition.

Given that she isn't being used on Monday Night RAW right now anyway, a move to NXT would be logical. She could help others develop and potentially receive the push at the top of the card many believe Xia has become worthy of.

