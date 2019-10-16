WWE Draft: 4 things SmackDown on FOX can do with Sasha Banks

Sasha's move to SmackDown could shake up the entire roster to its core!

The WWE Draft’s first day gave us some of the biggest moves from one roster to another, which was met by mixed reactions from the fans.

While Becky Lynch remained on RAW, her most recent challenger moved over to SmackDown. WWE seems to have opened up a host of opportunities for the blue-haired Superstar.

Sasha Banks is one of the leading women in WWE, and her list of accomplishments speaks much louder than the impressive promos we hear from her on the mic.

Sasha has proven to be a great asset for both NXT and RAW during her career, and her migration to SmackDown will indeed be met with great crowd reaction and some great opportunities for FOX and the Superstar.

Keeping that in mind, we look at the 4 things FOX could do with the huge Superstar on their brand, SmackDown.

#4 Help give other women some direction

A few women could get a boost from Banks on SmackDown

WWE is filled with some of the most talented women from around the globe, and no one can deny that fact. SmackDown’s women’s roster has always been one of the best in the industry, and it has seen breakout stars such as Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and Bayley shoot to the top in recent times.

Sasha Banks is also one of the most gifted and popular women in the company, and her move from RAW to SmackDown could help the brand develop some more high-level talent.

With the addition of many NXT Superstars in the main roster, there are a few women who could come under Banks’ wing and compete alongside her to get ahead.

Lacey Evans is one of the women who was moved from NXT to the main roster but failed to make a huge impact on RAW, even though there were a lot of expectations attached to her.

Banks could help someone like Evans or Ember Moon, or even create a faction with Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville to become their leader in Paige's absence.

Just like Alexa Bliss has done for Nikki Cross, we could see Banks do the same for some other rising Superstar on SmackDown.

