WWE Draft: 5 reasons why Roman Reigns was SmackDown on FOX's first pick

Reigns could once again become the biggest star in WWE

Friday Night SmackDown was the first day of the WWE Draft. The second and final day of the draft will take place on the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW.

The opening segment saw a match between familiar opponents and former tag team partners Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns, with the winner earning the first pick for their respective brand.

After Rollins won by disqualification, RAW immediately picked Becky Lynch, who became the Number 1 pick of the draft, as announced by Stephanie McMahon. The second pick of the draft saw SmackDown pick Roman Reigns, making him the first male pick of the draft.

While there were a number of Superstars to pick from, SmackDown went ahead to secure The Big Dog right away during the initial stage of the draft.

In this article, we will look at why Roman Reigns became SmackDown's first pick, and the first male to be picked in the WWE Draft.

#5 The face of the men's roster

After Seth Rollins picked up the victory against Roman Reigns thanks to a disqualification caused by The Fiend's interference, RAW got the first pick in the draft.

While many fans would have assumed that Seth Rollins would be RAW's first pick, it didn't come as a surprise that RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch was the first pick of the Red brand.

Becky Lynch has become the face of the women's roster, and one of the faces of the entire company. The move further cemented the fact that the company now relies a lot on her and her character, which could push the boundaries of the women's roster further.

To balance out the first pick, SmackDown went with Roman Reigns as their first pick. Reigns has been built heavily by Vince McMahon and his troops, and became the face of the company before he was forced to relinquish his Universal Championship.

Keeping that in mind, it can be said that Reigns is still the face of the men's roster, and has been on the posters and front covers since his return along with Becky Lynch. The move further cements his spot as the leader of the SmackDown brand, and also the face of the men's roster in the company.

