5 WWE Dream Matches for Ronda Rousey after her return at Royal Rumble 2022

Ronda Rousey finally returned to WWE at the 2022 Royal Rumble. Following weeks of speculation from fans, Rousey made her first appearance since her WrestleMania 35 loss to Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair.

Rousey's excellent martial arts background helped her transition into the wrestling world in a very short time. She is one of many MMA athletes like Riddle and Shayna Baszler who have made the change successfully.

Given her short run with the company last time, quite a few dream matches are waiting for her. With so many new stars, the next few months of Rousey's time with WWE could prove to be very interesting.

Take a look at the five dream matches for the former UFC Champion that could happen after her Royal Rumble return.

#5. WWE's Emperess of Tomorrow- Asuka

Ronda Rousey and Asuka are two of the most talented female superstars in the promotion. Both of these wrestlers have unique styles and can deliver good matches.

Both these superstars have similar careers in lots of ways. The Baddest Woman on the Planet and the Empress of Tomorrow made their individual noteworthy undefeated streaks during their WWE run.

Asuka had one of the most impressive undefeated streaks in the company. She had been undefeated for over two and a half years combining her NXT and main roster run.

After her move to the main roster, Charlotte Flair ended Asuka's undefeated reign of 914 days at WrestleMania 34.

Rousey had also been undefeated in singles competition since her debut at WrestleMania 34. She faced her first loss at WrestleMania 35 after getting pinned by Becky Lynch.

During her RAW Women's Championship reign, she surpassed the record for the longest-reigning RAW Women's Champion. But Ronda's record was broken by Becky Lynch a few months later.

Rousey's mixed martial arts wrestling against Asuka's stiff style wrestling would create a magical combination.

